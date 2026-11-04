Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on November 4

☕ Afternoon briefing on November 4

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attended a ceremony hosted by the Hanoi Party Committee on November 4 to award 80-, 75-and 70-year Party membership badges to 31 members of the municipal Party Organisation.

The municipal Party Organisation has 28,291 members with badges for 30 years or more, including 29 80-year, eight 75-year and 45 70-year badges. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on November 4 reaffirmed the Government’s determination to achieve double-digit economic growth while maintaining macroeconomic stability and controlling inflation, stressing that inflation control must be given the highest priority in the final two months of 2026.

The PM made the statement while chairing the Government’s regular meeting to review socio-economic performance in October and the first 10 months of the year, and discuss key tasks and solutions for the remaining months. Read full story

- Politburo Member, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies Tran Cam Tu chaired a conference in Hanoi on November 4 to review its October performance and set future tasks.

According to a report presented at the meeting, in October, the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies pushed study, dissemination and implementation of the Party Central Committee’s resolutions, directives and conclusions, with the Resolution of the 14th Party Central Committee’s fourth plenum as the priority. It held a Party Organisation conference across 56 points with more than 14,300 delegates taking part. Read full story

- The 16th National Assembly, continuing its second session, put the draft Law on Data Security under plenary scrutiny in Hanoi on November 4 morning.

The bill sets rules and safeguards for data security, define rights and duties, and assign state management. It will cover Vietnamese and foreign entities in Vietnam, and foreign ones outside Vietnam that process data under Vietnamese jurisdiction or breach Vietnam’s data security. Read full story

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An overview of the first-instance trial for Pho Duc Nam and other 187 defendants (Photo: VNA)

The bill sets rules and safeguards for data security, define rights and duties, and assign state management. It will cover Vietnamese and foreign entities in Vietnam, and foreign ones outside Vietnam that process data under Vietnamese jurisdiction or breach Vietnam’s data security. Read full story

- Prosecutors on November 4 proposed a life sentence for Pho Duc Nam, also known as Mr Pips, for “fraudulent appropriation of property” and 11-12 years in prison for “money laundering”, with the combined sentence amounting to life imprisonment, at his first-instance trial.

They presented their indictment and sentencing recommendations for all 188 defendants, including Nam, born in 1994 and residing in Tam Thang ward, Ho Chi Minh City. The defendants are charged with “fraudulent appropriation of property”, “money laundering”, “harbouring or trading in property acquired through crime” and “tax evasion”. Read full story

- Vietnam’s strong production and export recovery, powered by the artificial intelligence (AI) wave, record FDI inflows and a safe fiscal base, is a bright spot in global analysts’ assessments. But sustaining momentum still means clearing several obstacles.

S&P Global Ratings said Vietnam’s exports to ASEAN members and India rose more than 12% in the first eight months of 2026, a solid buffer against weaker demand in traditional European and North American markets. The recovery pushed the current-account surplus to an estimated 2.8% of GDP and lifted foreign exchange reserves to more than five months of imports, the highest in three years. Read full story

- Vietnam remains steadfast in supporting the central role of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in the multilateral trading system, Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland, has said.

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Geneva ahead of Vietnam’s third Trade Policy Review (TPR), the ambassador outlined three key messages that Vietnam wishes to convey to WTO members. Read full story

- The community of more than 6.5 million Vietnamese people living, working and studying in over 130 countries and territories is now being framed as both a strategic resource and a network of “cultural ambassadors” carrying Vietnamese identity, talent and ambition into the world.

The Politburo’s Resolution 23-NQ/TW, dated August 2, 2026, sets the core policy shift: Vietnam must change how it engages the overseas community and build mechanisms that convert its resources into substantive contributions to the country. Read full story

- The UNESCO Global Geoparks Council on November 3 unanimously awarded a “Green Card”, the highest rating under its periodic revalidation process, to the Dong Van Karst Plateau in Tuyen Quang province.

The decision means the council has recommended extending its UNESCO Global Geopark status for another four years, marking the fourth consecutive time the site has passed the revalidation process./. Read full story

#Afternoon briefing
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