Vietnam training course provides Lao Front officials with practical knowledge

Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Nguyen Phi Long met with a delegation of officials from the Lao Front for National Construction in Hanoi on November 4.

The delegation is in Vietnam to attend a one-month training course organised by the VFF Central Committee, with 40 participants.

The programme includes thematic studies, experience-sharing sessions, field trips, cultural exchanges and external relations activities.

Key topics include Vietnam’s political system; the organisation, role and relations of the VFF and socio-political organisations in strengthening the great national unity bloc; the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos; and people-to-people diplomacy and the role of Vietnamese communities in Laos and Lao communities in Vietnam. The delegation has also visited the Lao Embassy in Vietnam and exchanged experience with the VFF committees of Hanoi and Ninh Binh.

Welcoming the delegation, Long conveyed greetings from VFF Central Committee President Bui Thi Minh Hoai. Referring to the November 3 meeting between the Lao National Assembly President and the VFF leader, he noted that both sides had highlighted the importance of cooperation and experience sharing in mobilising and uniting people from all walks of life for national development.

He stressed that Vietnam-Laos relations, built and nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries, constitute an invaluable asset. Cooperation between the two national front organisations has also become increasingly practical, contributing to the implementation of the tasks set by the two Parties and States.

Long called for further improvements to training programmes, with greater attention to practical activities and experience exchanges, so that participating officials could strengthen coordination between the two fronts upon returning home.

He expressed confidence that the course would equip Lao officials with additional knowledge, skills and practical experience, while calling for more Lao delegations to visit and attend training programmes in Vietnam.

Looking ahead to Vietnam-Laos Year of Friendship and Solidarity 2027, he urged the two fronts to step up people-to-people exchanges and jointly organise activities to promote the traditional friendship, particularly among younger generations.

On behalf of the delegation, Phengphan Bouphaphon, head of the propaganda department of the Lao Front for National Construction Central Committee, thanked the VFF Central Committee for its warm welcome and support, affirming her commitment to advising Lao leaders on further strengthening cooperation between the two fronts and the peoples of both countries./.