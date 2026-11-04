Politics

Top leader attends Hanoi ceremony honouring veteran Party members

Top leader To Lam said the Party Central Committee expects much from the capital and has granted it breakthrough mechanisms, meaning greater responsibility and higher determination. Hanoi must lead not only in economic growth but also act as a standard-bearer in Party building and rectification, a model in renewing thinking and administrative reform, a leader in preserving and spreading Thang Long-Hanoi cultural values, and a driver of better living standards.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam greets veteran Party members at the ceremony held by the Hanoi Party Committee on November 4, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam greets veteran Party members at the ceremony held by the Hanoi Party Committee on November 4, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attended a ceremony hosted by the Hanoi Party Committee on November 4 to award 80-, 75-and 70-year Party membership badges to 31 members of the municipal Party Organisation.

The municipal Party Organisation has 28,291 members with badges for 30 years or more, including 29 80-year, eight 75-year and 45 70-year badges.

In his speech, the top leader called the badges a noble Party distinction, a recognition of enduring life milestones and full respect for a lifetime of dedication, struggle, sacrifice and steadfastness for communist ideals.

He said the lessons of experienced communists should push the Party as it drives the 14th National Party Congress Resolution and others into practice, tightens discipline, cleanses the apparatus and prepares solid steps for the country’s next development phase through 2030 and the following 100 years.

Hanoi, he said, is pushing a proactive, breakthrough agenda, including concretising high growth targets, clearing infrastructure bottlenecks and accelerating key transport, drainage and urban refurbishment projects. The synchronous rollout of the Politburo’s Resolution 02-NQ/TW, the 2026 Capital Law and the overall Capital Master Plan with a 100-year vision is creating broad development momentum and a historic opening for the city to take off.

According to him, the Party Central Committee expects much from the capital and has granted it breakthrough mechanisms, meaning greater responsibility and higher determination. Hanoi must lead not only in economic growth but also act as a standard-bearer in Party building and rectification, a model in renewing thinking and administrative reform, a leader in preserving and spreading Thang Long-Hanoi cultural values, and a driver of better living standards.

vnanet-i.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

He asked the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, agencies and mass organisations to keep giving special, thoughtful material and spiritual care to elderly Party members, and absorb the invaluable contributions of earlier generations.

Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Tran Duc Thang said the city will strive in the remaining months of 2026 to hit its socio-economic targets at the highest level.

The city will turn policy directions into practical policies so Hanoi residents, including veteran Party members, enjoy development gains, he said. He urged veteran members to keep sharing experience and reinforcing confidence, will and revolutionary tradition for future personnel and Party members./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Party membership badges #14th National Party Congress #Communist Party of Vietnam #To Lam #Hanoi #Hanoi Party Committee Ha Noi
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