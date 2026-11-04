Key Party leader urges clearer job roles, KPI-based performance review

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo Member, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies Tran Cam Tu chaired a conference in Hanoi on November 4 to review its October performance and set future tasks.



Resolutions, staffing top October agenda



According to a report presented at the meeting, in October, the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies pushed study, dissemination and implementation of the Party Central Committee’s resolutions, directives and conclusions, with the Resolution of the 14th Party Central Committee’s fourth plenum as the priority. It held a Party Organisation conference across 56 points with more than 14,300 delegates taking part.

The committee ordered aggressive review and completion of job positions, workforce needs and staffing proposals at the committee agency and subordinate Party committees. Subordinate units have moved on documents and timelines; pilot units have trial-run the forms before rollout.

It drove key Party building work, commenting on 16 items at the Party Central Committee’s request on schedule, completing and issuing 2026 inspection and supervision conclusion notices, continuing digital transformation in Party building; and digitising, standardising, cleaning and reconciling data on Party organisations, Party members, personnel records and internal political protection records.

Delegates agreed to keep leadership focused on following resolutions and conclusions of the 14th Party Central Committee’s plenum, strategic Politburo resolutions and new directives; proactive review and completion of 2026 tasks with progress, quality and effectiveness; review and completion of job positions, workforce needs and staffing plans; and a workshop on the “exemplary strategic advisory Party cell” model.

In his closing speech, Tu flagged priorities through year-end. On October results and November tasks, he asked the Party Committee’s Office to fully absorb valid comments, review and complete the report to accurately reflect the Party Organisation’s situation, and issue it under regulations.

Despite gains, he cited limitations, including slow concretisation of some guidelines, uneven advisory progress and quality at some agencies and units, and too many meetings and documents with overlapping content.



KPI software, paperless workflow deadlines set



The key Party leader told Party committees at all levels to review the full 2026 agenda, identify delayed and backlogged tasks, especially key assignments from the Party Central Committee, Politburo and Secretariat; and adopt specific solutions to deliver on time and with quality.

Subordinate Party committees must base plans on assigned functions and tasks, and specify contents, responsibilities, timelines and concrete outputs, completing before November 30.

Media and press agencies remain central to information and communications serving political tasks, sharpen the fight against false and toxic information, he said.

He called for urgent evaluation and quality classification of collectives and individuals, ensuring substantiveness, objectiveness and fairness before December 15, and early preparation for the 2026 performance review and 2027 task rollout.

He ordered continued completion of job positions, workforce needs and 2027-2031 staffing plans on schedule; proactive 2027 work and inspection/supervision for the Party Committee, its Standing Board and subordinate Party committees; and completion of KPI-based personnel appraisal software, with official operation across the Party Organisation in December 2026 to support personnel management and appraisal.

For the operational management system, agencies and units must fully prepare conditions and run end-to-end submission, processing, digital signing and document issuance from November 15. Paper dossiers will not be accepted for those eligible for electronic processing.

Each Standing Board member and Secretary of subordinate Party committee must keep up responsibility and uphold exemplary role, lead resolutely, fix shortcomings and limitations, and strive to complete 2026 tasks well, he said./.