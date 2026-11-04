Politics

Key Party leader urges clearer job roles, KPI-based performance review

Politburo Member, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies Tran Cam Tu asked each Standing Board member and Secretary of subordinate Party committees of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies to keep up responsibility and uphold exemplary role, lead resolutely, fix shortcomings and limitations, and strive to complete 2026 tasks well.

Politburo Member, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies Tran Cam Tu speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)
Politburo Member, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies Tran Cam Tu speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo Member, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies Tran Cam Tu chaired a conference in Hanoi on November 4 to review its October performance and set future tasks.

Resolutions, staffing top October agenda


According to a report presented at the meeting, in October, the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies pushed study, dissemination and implementation of the Party Central Committee’s resolutions, directives and conclusions, with the Resolution of the 14th Party Central Committee’s fourth plenum as the priority. It held a Party Organisation conference across 56 points with more than 14,300 delegates taking part.

The committee ordered aggressive review and completion of job positions, workforce needs and staffing proposals at the committee agency and subordinate Party committees. Subordinate units have moved on documents and timelines; pilot units have trial-run the forms before rollout.

It drove key Party building work, commenting on 16 items at the Party Central Committee’s request on schedule, completing and issuing 2026 inspection and supervision conclusion notices, continuing digital transformation in Party building; and digitising, standardising, cleaning and reconciling data on Party organisations, Party members, personnel records and internal political protection records.

Delegates agreed to keep leadership focused on following resolutions and conclusions of the 14th Party Central Committee’s plenum, strategic Politburo resolutions and new directives; proactive review and completion of 2026 tasks with progress, quality and effectiveness; review and completion of job positions, workforce needs and staffing plans; and a workshop on the “exemplary strategic advisory Party cell” model.

In his closing speech, Tu flagged priorities through year-end. On October results and November tasks, he asked the Party Committee’s Office to fully absorb valid comments, review and complete the report to accurately reflect the Party Organisation’s situation, and issue it under regulations.

Despite gains, he cited limitations, including slow concretisation of some guidelines, uneven advisory progress and quality at some agencies and units, and too many meetings and documents with overlapping content.

KPI software, paperless workflow deadlines set

The key Party leader told Party committees at all levels to review the full 2026 agenda, identify delayed and backlogged tasks, especially key assignments from the Party Central Committee, Politburo and Secretariat; and adopt specific solutions to deliver on time and with quality.

Subordinate Party committees must base plans on assigned functions and tasks, and specify contents, responsibilities, timelines and concrete outputs, completing before November 30.

Media and press agencies remain central to information and communications serving political tasks, sharpen the fight against false and toxic information, he said.

He called for urgent evaluation and quality classification of collectives and individuals, ensuring substantiveness, objectiveness and fairness before December 15, and early preparation for the 2026 performance review and 2027 task rollout.

He ordered continued completion of job positions, workforce needs and 2027-2031 staffing plans on schedule; proactive 2027 work and inspection/supervision for the Party Committee, its Standing Board and subordinate Party committees; and completion of KPI-based personnel appraisal software, with official operation across the Party Organisation in December 2026 to support personnel management and appraisal.

For the operational management system, agencies and units must fully prepare conditions and run end-to-end submission, processing, digital signing and document issuance from November 15. Paper dossiers will not be accepted for those eligible for electronic processing.

Each Standing Board member and Secretary of subordinate Party committee must keep up responsibility and uphold exemplary role, lead resolutely, fix shortcomings and limitations, and strive to complete 2026 tasks well, he said./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Party Central Committee’s Secretariat #Party building Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Resolution sets general objectives for Party building, rectification

Resolution sets general objectives for Party building, rectification

Resolution No. 31-NQ/TW, signed on October 15, aims to drive strong, substantive and sustainable progress in Party building and rectification and build a clean, comprehensively strong political system. The resolution also seeks to uphold the Party’s revolutionary nature, pioneering and exemplary role, intellect, mettle and ethics, while maintaining close ties with the people.

Politburo Member, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies Tran Cam Tu speaks at the meeting of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies in Hanoi on October 1. (Photo: VNA)

Key leader asks for higher quality of Party building, personnel assessment

Party committees at all levels should strengthen political and ideological education and strictly implement Politburo Directive No. 07-CT/TW on stepping up the study and practice of Ho Chi Minh’s thought, moral example, methodology and lifestyle in the new development period, along with regulations on setting an example and prohibited acts for Party members, said key leader Tran Cam Tu.

Politburo Member and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Dr Tran Cam Tu delivers a thematic presentation on the Party building on September 15. (Photo: VNA)

Key leader highlights important tasks in Party building

The Party building covers four key areas: political, ideological and ethical work, and organisation and personnel. These areas are closely interconnected and together form a unified whole that determines the Party’s strength and its ability to lead the revolutionary cause.

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam greets veteran Party members at the ceremony held by the Hanoi Party Committee on November 4, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader attends Hanoi ceremony honouring veteran Party members

Top leader To Lam said the Party Central Committee expects much from the capital and has granted it breakthrough mechanisms, meaning greater responsibility and higher determination. Hanoi must lead not only in economic growth but also act as a standard-bearer in Party building and rectification, a model in renewing thinking and administrative reform, a leader in preserving and spreading Thang Long-Hanoi cultural values, and a driver of better living standards.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the Government’s regular meeting to review socio-economic performance in October and the first 10 months of the year, and discuss key tasks and solutions for the remaining months. (Photo: VNA)

PM requests controlling inflation while pursuing double-digit growth

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung called for more concrete measures to boost exports, reduce the trade deficit, stimulate private investment, remove obstacles facing businesses and improve productivity through science, technology and the development of new economic sectors. He stressed the need to accelerate the development and completion of databases, connect information systems and simplify administrative procedures through the reuse of existing data.

Delegates sign an agreement admitting the Timor-Leste Women’s Network Rede Feto as ACWO’s 11th member. (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN Confederation of Women’s Organisations holds Board of Directors meeting in Hanoi

Amid ongoing regional and global changes, which bring both new opportunities and challenges for women, the role of the ASEAN Confederation of Women’s Organisations in connecting organisations and promoting collective action has become increasingly important. This requires continued innovation in its operating methods, stronger ties among members and greater promotion of women's voices and roles in building a united, resilient, inclusive and sustainable ASEAN Community.

At the 16th NA's second session (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers put data security bill under scrutiny

The bill sets rules and safeguards for data security, define rights and duties, and assign state management. It will cover Vietnamese and foreign entities in Vietnam, and foreign ones outside Vietnam that process data under Vietnamese jurisdiction or breach Vietnam’s data security.

The talks between General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence, and General Ukris Boontanondha, Chief of Defence Forces of Thailand on November 3. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Thailand step up defence cooperation

Vietnamese and Thai military officials agreed to strengthen defence cooperation in various fields, including peacekeeping operations, joint patrols, cybersecurity and digital transformation, during talks in Thailand on November 3.

Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung attends the 37th APEC Ministerial Meeting, held online on November 3. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam advances cooperation initiatives ahead of APEC 2027

As host of APEC 2027, Vietnam stands ready to work closely with member economies, build on existing cooperation achievements and further advance substantive and effective APEC collaboration towards an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community.

Politburo Member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai (L) and Lao National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on November 3. (Photo: VNA)

Lao, Vietnamese front organisations urged to strengthen cooperation

Hoai stressed the need for the leaders of both Parties and countries, including the Lao NA President, to continue providing guidance and favourable conditions for the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the Lao Front for National Construction to enhance cooperation and exchange experience in mobilising and uniting people from all walks of life to participate in national construction and development.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly President holds talks with Lao counterpart

Parliamentary cooperation is an important pillar of overall Vietnam-Laos relations, helping strengthen the legal foundation, oversee the implementation of high-level agreements, translate the policies and agreements of the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and countries into concrete action, and support each other's development.

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (R) presents a book entitled "80 Years of the National Assembly of Vietnam" to Deputy Speaker of the RoK’s National Assembly Nam In-soon. (Photo: VNA)

RoK NA Deputy Speaker lauds VNA, Yonhap’s role in bilateral ties

The Vietnam News Agency and Yonhap agreed to coordinate closely on information and communications for the 35th anniversary of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties next year, and continue information and delegation exchanges, support for resident correspondents, anti-fake news work and technology cooperation.

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu welcomes the LPRP delegation. (Photo: VNA)

Key Vietnamese Party leader welcomes LPRP delegation

Tu cast Vietnam–Laos ties as a special solidarity asset cultivated by generations of leaders and people, strategically vital to the construction and defence cause of both countries. With global and regional conditions shifting rapidly, he said the “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, strategic cohesion” motto requires shared resolve and responsibility from all sectors and levels, especially the two Parties and States’ leaders.

Congratulations extended to Commonwealth of Dominica, Panama on National Days

Congratulations extended to Commonwealth of Dominica, Panama on National Days

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam on November 3 sent a congratulatory message to President of the Commonwealth of Dominica Sylvanie Burton on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the Caribbean country's Independence Day (November 3, 1978 – 2026).

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up parliamentary cooperation, people-to-people exchanges

Ha Thi Nga, member of the Party Central Committee and Vice President and Secretary-General of the VFF Central Committee, expressed her wish for the VFF and its counterpart bodies under the Czech Chamber of Deputies to step up exchanges of experience in legislative work, receiving and addressing voters’ petitions, supervision and social governance.