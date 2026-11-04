CPV delegation pays working visit to China's Zhejiang province

Hanoi (VNA) – As part of its ongoing visit to China, a delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Policy and Strategy, has paid a working trip to Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province – one of China's leading localities in economic development and innovation.

On November 4, Nghi met with Xu Wenguang, member of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Executive Vice Governor of Zhejiang.

Expressing his pleasure at visiting Zhejiang, Nghi congratulated the province on its outstanding achievements in various fields in recent years.

Highlighting the positive cooperation between Zhejiang and Vietnamese localities, he affirmed that the Party and State of Vietnam always attach great importance to, support and stand ready to create the best possible conditions for the expansion of friendly exchanges and substantive, mutually beneficial cooperation between Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities and Zhejiang.

He said many of Zhejiang's strengths match Vietnam's development orientations, calling on the province to further deepen its friendship with Ho Chi Minh City and Hue city, both of which have established friendly relations with Zhejiang, while welcoming its efforts to expand ties with other potential Vietnamese localities.

He asked Zhejiang to facilitate the import of more high-quality agricultural and aquatic products from Vietnam, making full use of the complementarity of the two sides' import – export structures to boost bilateral trade.

The CPV official also encouraged reputable and capable Zhejiang-based enterprises to increase investment in Vietnam, particularly in areas they are strong at, including infrastructure development, the digital economy and the green economy.

He called for stronger cooperation and experience sharing with Vietnamese localities in logistics, e-commerce, private-sector development, smart urban management, innovation, and natural disaster prevention and control, adding that it is also necessary to further step up cooperation in tourism, culture and education, particularly high-quality human resources training.

Nghi proposed that Zhejiang continue supporting the Vietnamese Consulate General in Shanghai in fulfilling its duties and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community living, studying and working in the province.

For his part, Xu welcomed Nghi and the CPV delegation to Zhejiang and congratulated Vietnam on its development achievements.

He briefed the guests on the implementation of policies and resolutions adopted by the CPC Central Committee, Zhejiang's socio-economic development, and the province's experience and strengths in reform, innovation and private-sector development.

Highlighting the longstanding friendship between Zhejiang and Vietnam, the host agreed with Nghi's cooperation proposals.

He spoke highly of the cooperation between Zhejiang and Vietnam, particularly Vietnamese localities, affirming that the province treasures relations with Vietnam and stands ready to strengthen substantive cooperation across various fields in line with the orientations set by the senior leaders of the two Parties and the two countries.

During their stay in Zhejiang, the CPV delegation visited the Hangzhou City Planning Exhibition Hall and toured several leading Chinese and Zhejiang-based establishments and enterprises in high-tech manufacturing and e-commerce./.