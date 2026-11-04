Politics

CPV delegation pays working visit to China's Zhejiang province

The CPV official encouraged reputable and capable Zhejiang-based enterprises to increase investment in Vietnam, particularly in areas they are strong at, including infrastructure development, the digital economy and the green economy.

At the meeting between Nguyen Thanh Nghi (left) Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Policy and Strategy and Xu Wenguang, member of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Executive Vice Governor of Zhejiang on November 4 (Photo: VNA)
At the meeting between Nguyen Thanh Nghi (left) Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Policy and Strategy and Xu Wenguang, member of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Executive Vice Governor of Zhejiang on November 4 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As part of its ongoing visit to China, a delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Policy and Strategy, has paid a working trip to Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province – one of China's leading localities in economic development and innovation.

On November 4, Nghi met with Xu Wenguang, member of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Executive Vice Governor of Zhejiang.

Expressing his pleasure at visiting Zhejiang, Nghi congratulated the province on its outstanding achievements in various fields in recent years.

Highlighting the positive cooperation between Zhejiang and Vietnamese localities, he affirmed that the Party and State of Vietnam always attach great importance to, support and stand ready to create the best possible conditions for the expansion of friendly exchanges and substantive, mutually beneficial cooperation between Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities and Zhejiang.

He said many of Zhejiang's strengths match Vietnam's development orientations, calling on the province to further deepen its friendship with Ho Chi Minh City and Hue city, both of which have established friendly relations with Zhejiang, while welcoming its efforts to expand ties with other potential Vietnamese localities.

He asked Zhejiang to facilitate the import of more high-quality agricultural and aquatic products from Vietnam, making full use of the complementarity of the two sides' import – export structures to boost bilateral trade.

The CPV official also encouraged reputable and capable Zhejiang-based enterprises to increase investment in Vietnam, particularly in areas they are strong at, including infrastructure development, the digital economy and the green economy.

He called for stronger cooperation and experience sharing with Vietnamese localities in logistics, e-commerce, private-sector development, smart urban management, innovation, and natural disaster prevention and control, adding that it is also necessary to further step up cooperation in tourism, culture and education, particularly high-quality human resources training.

Nghi proposed that Zhejiang continue supporting the Vietnamese Consulate General in Shanghai in fulfilling its duties and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community living, studying and working in the province.

For his part, Xu welcomed Nghi and the CPV delegation to Zhejiang and congratulated Vietnam on its development achievements.

He briefed the guests on the implementation of policies and resolutions adopted by the CPC Central Committee, Zhejiang's socio-economic development, and the province's experience and strengths in reform, innovation and private-sector development.

Highlighting the longstanding friendship between Zhejiang and Vietnam, the host agreed with Nghi's cooperation proposals.

He spoke highly of the cooperation between Zhejiang and Vietnam, particularly Vietnamese localities, affirming that the province treasures relations with Vietnam and stands ready to strengthen substantive cooperation across various fields in line with the orientations set by the senior leaders of the two Parties and the two countries.

During their stay in Zhejiang, the CPV delegation visited the Hangzhou City Planning Exhibition Hall and toured several leading Chinese and Zhejiang-based establishments and enterprises in high-tech manufacturing and e-commerce./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Vietnam-China relations #Nguyen Thanh Nghi #China #Zhejiang province #CPV China
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

At the meeting between Nguyen Thanh Nghi, member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, and head of the committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy and Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, in Beijing on November 2. (Photo: VNA)

CPV delegation pays working visit to China

The two sides discussed measures to further enhance the effectiveness of cooperation, focusing on increasing delegation exchanges, strengthening training and capacity-building for officials, establishing regular research coordination channels, and organising thematic seminars and online discussions.

He Zhenwei, Chairman of the China Overseas Development Association in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China explore greater scope for high-tech cooperation

Vietnam is attracting growing interest from Chinese businesses, not only in trade and traditional manufacturing but also in high-tech sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), the digital economy, the low-altitude economy and smart agriculture, Chinese businesses and associations told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in China.

See more

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang (right) and Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Foreign Ministry of Oman Khalifa bin Ali bin Issa Al-Harthy in Hanoi on November 4 (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)

Vietnam, Oman convene fifth political consultation

The officials agreed to use the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027 as an important milestone to further deepen bilateral relations, enhance economic resilience and diversify partners amid global uncertainties.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (first, right) and other heads of the delegations at the 11th Lancang–Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Beijing on November 4, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam proposes stronger Mekong–Lancang connectivity to respond to challenges

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung suggested a resilient and innovative Mekong–Lancang region be built, regional connectivity strengthened, coordination between the MLC and other regional and Mekong cooperation mechanisms boosted, cooperation in addressing non-traditional security challenges fostered, and people placed at the centre of the MLC.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang (right) and her Tajik counterpart Idibek Kalandar at the meeting in Hanoi on November 4, 2026 (Photo: Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam, Tajikistan to boost high-level exchanges, bilateral cooperation

Officials agreed that their foreign ministries should continue working together to promote high-level and other-level mutual visits and meetings; strengthen their role as focal points in supporting the countries' ministries, agencies and localities to step up economic, trade and investment partnerships; and make better use of the potential and complementary strengths of the two economies.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs Le Minh Tri (left) and Vice Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission (ACRC) of the Republic of Korea at their meeting in Hanoi on November 4, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK strengthen anti-corruption cooperation

Speaking highly of the RoK's achievements in combating corruption, Chairman of the Commission for Internal Affairs Le Minh Tri stressed that as Vietnam pursues its target of double-digit economic growth in 2026 and subsequent years, anti-corruption efforts must not only focus on detecting and handling violations but also contribute to development.

NA President Tran Thanh Man and delegates witness the signing of coordination regulations between the NA's Council for Ethnic Affairs and the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs. (Photo: VNA)

Top legislator urges stronger inter-agency coordination in ethnic policy development

National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man said the coordination programme aims to link legislative work, appraisal and supervision with State management, improve the legal and policy framework, and address obstacles to policy implementation in ethnic minority, mountainous and border areas. It also seeks to strengthen information sharing and inter-agency coordination, improve living conditions for ethnic minority communities and reinforce public trust in the Party and State.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) receives visiting President of the Lao National Assembly Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on November 4, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader hosts Lao NA leader

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the strong development of the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion, which have grown increasingly substantive across Party, State, local and people-to-people channels.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam greets veteran Party members at the ceremony held by the Hanoi Party Committee on November 4, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader attends Hanoi ceremony honouring veteran Party members

Top leader To Lam said the Party Central Committee expects much from the capital and has granted it breakthrough mechanisms, meaning greater responsibility and higher determination. Hanoi must lead not only in economic growth but also act as a standard-bearer in Party building and rectification, a model in renewing thinking and administrative reform, a leader in preserving and spreading Thang Long-Hanoi cultural values, and a driver of better living standards.

Politburo Member, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies Tran Cam Tu speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)

Key Party leader urges clearer job roles, KPI-based performance review

Politburo Member, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies Tran Cam Tu asked each Standing Board member and Secretary of subordinate Party committees of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies to keep up responsibility and uphold exemplary role, lead resolutely, fix shortcomings and limitations, and strive to complete 2026 tasks well.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the Government’s regular meeting to review socio-economic performance in October and the first 10 months of the year, and discuss key tasks and solutions for the remaining months. (Photo: VNA)

PM requests controlling inflation while pursuing double-digit growth

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung called for more concrete measures to boost exports, reduce the trade deficit, stimulate private investment, remove obstacles facing businesses and improve productivity through science, technology and the development of new economic sectors. He stressed the need to accelerate the development and completion of databases, connect information systems and simplify administrative procedures through the reuse of existing data.

Delegates sign an agreement admitting the Timor-Leste Women’s Network Rede Feto as ACWO’s 11th member. (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN Confederation of Women’s Organisations holds Board of Directors meeting in Hanoi

Amid ongoing regional and global changes, which bring both new opportunities and challenges for women, the role of the ASEAN Confederation of Women’s Organisations in connecting organisations and promoting collective action has become increasingly important. This requires continued innovation in its operating methods, stronger ties among members and greater promotion of women's voices and roles in building a united, resilient, inclusive and sustainable ASEAN Community.

At the 16th NA's second session (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers put data security bill under scrutiny

The bill sets rules and safeguards for data security, define rights and duties, and assign state management. It will cover Vietnamese and foreign entities in Vietnam, and foreign ones outside Vietnam that process data under Vietnamese jurisdiction or breach Vietnam’s data security.

The talks between General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence, and General Ukris Boontanondha, Chief of Defence Forces of Thailand on November 3. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Thailand step up defence cooperation

Vietnamese and Thai military officials agreed to strengthen defence cooperation in various fields, including peacekeeping operations, joint patrols, cybersecurity and digital transformation, during talks in Thailand on November 3.

Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung attends the 37th APEC Ministerial Meeting, held online on November 3. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam advances cooperation initiatives ahead of APEC 2027

As host of APEC 2027, Vietnam stands ready to work closely with member economies, build on existing cooperation achievements and further advance substantive and effective APEC collaboration towards an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community.