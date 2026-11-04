Key leader demands progress, quality of Party Central Committee's projects be ensured

Hanoi (VNA) – The steering committee for key construction investment projects of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee convened its first meeting under the chair of Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, in Hanoi on November 4.



Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Chief of the Office of the Party Central Committee, reported on the implementation of the key projects, including the CPV Museum construction project, the renovation of the Presidential Palace building and the upgrade of the Presidential Palace historical site, as well as the plan for upgrading and constructing central Party agencies’ headquarters complexes.



Standing Member Tu emphasised the projects’ importance and recognised the sense of responsibility shown by the Office of the Party Central Committee and relevant units during implementation.



To ensure that the projects are completed on schedule and meet quality standards, he requested relevant agencies continue enhancing their sense of responsibility and coordination throughout implementation.



He also underscored the need to step up inspection and supervision, closely monitor progress, and proactively resolve any difficulties and obstacles emerging.



On October 22, on behalf of the Secretariat, the official signed a decision establishing the 23-member steering committee for key construction investment projects of the Party Central Committee./.

VNA