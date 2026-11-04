Politics

Top Vietnamese leader hosts Lao NA leader

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the strong development of the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion, which have grown increasingly substantive across Party, State, local and people-to-people channels.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) receives visiting President of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane in Hanoi on November 4, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) receives visiting President of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane in Hanoi on November 4, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam received visiting Lao National Assembly (NA) President Saysomphone Phomvihane in Hanoi on November 4, reaffirming the two countries' commitment to strengthening their great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.

The top Vietnamese leader welcomed Saysomphone's official visit to Vietnam and congratulated him on his election as President of the 10th National Assembly at its second session. He praised the top Lao legislator for choosing Vietnam as the first country for his official visit in his new capacity, describing this as a vivid demonstration of the special ties between the two countries.

Saysomphone conveyed greetings from General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President Thongloun Sisoulith to General Secretary and President Lam, and congratulated Vietnam on its major development achievements.

The guest expressed confidence that, under the leadership of the CPV, Vietnam will achieve further successes in its Doi moi (Renewal) process and in implementing the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution and strategic development goals for 2030 and 2045. He said Vietnam's development achievements and experience are valuable encouragement and lessons for Laos in implementing its development goals.

Briefing the host on recent developments in Laos, the activities of its NA and cooperation between the Lao and Vietnamese legislatures, as well as the outcomes of his talks with Vietnamese NA President Tran Thanh Man, Saysomphone expressed deep gratitude for Vietnam's longstanding, timely and effective support.

vnanet_tbt-lao1.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (fifth, right), Lao National Assembly President Saysomphone Phomvihane (centre) and officials of the two nations pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

He affirmed that the Lao NA will continue close coordination with its Vietnamese counterpart to effectively implement agreements reached by the two countries' senior leaders and cooperation agreements between the legislative bodies, thereby contributing to stable and sustainable development of the bilateral relations.

General Secretary and President Lam congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on their comprehensive achievements, affirming that Vietnam always attaches importance to and gives top priority to consolidating and developing ties with Laos, while strongly and comprehensively supporting its renewal process.

He showed the belief that, under the leadership of the LPRP, the management of the Government and the supervision of the NA, Laos will continue to achieve new successes in implementing the 12th National Party Congress’s Resolution and its 10th five-year socio-economic development plan.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the strong development of the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion, which have grown increasingly substantive across Party, State, local and people-to-people channels.

The top Vietnamese leader noted that the two Parties, States and their legislatures are all facing the need to reform institutions and improve governance effectiveness.

To further advance bilateral cooperation, he called on the two Parties and States to closely coordinate in concretising and effectively implementing high-level agreements, particularly by promoting strategic and economic-trade cooperation through specific programmes and projects that match each country's strengths and needs, commensurate with the political ties and development potential of both countries. He also called for stronger exchanges and connectivity to deepen friendship and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Regarding parliamentary cooperation, General Secretary and President Lam highly appreciated and commended the achievements of cooperation between the Vietnamese and Lao legislatures in recent years, which have made a positive contribution to firmly consolidating relations between the two Parties and States.

He proposed the two legislative bodies continue to concretise and effectively implement the strategic cohesion across their agencies, specialised committees, delegations of NA deputies and local People's Councils, while strengthening exchanges and mutual support. He described this as a long-term orientation and a foundation for ensuring the sustainable and lasting development of Vietnam-Laos relations.

He called for stepped-up information exchanges and sharing of practical experience in the the NAs’ areas of work, including institutional building and improvement, and more effective cooperation in legislation, oversight and decisions on major national issues.

General Secretary and President Lam urged the two legislatures to build on the strength of political, defence and security ties to drive deeper cooperation in economic, trade and investment fields; and work alongside the two Governments to effectively implement high-level agreements, economic, investment and trade cooperation agreements, and key projects in transport connectivity, energy and minerals, among others.

He stressed the need to promptly address difficulties and obstacles and create a favourable legal framework for businesses and localities of the two countries to expand effective and sustainable cooperation, thereby mobilising people's strength and creating new development opportunities for each country.

He further urged the two sides to continue supporting each other at regional and international parliamentary forums and coordinate activities to celebrate the Vietnam-Laos Year of Friendship and Solidarity 2027.

Saysomphone affirmed that he and other senior Lao leaders will direct the NA's agencies and committees to strengthen cooperation with their Vietnamese counterparts, and enhance connectivity and ties between the two Parties and countries across all fields.

The two legislatures will continue to step up exchanges and share experience to improve the effectiveness of their respective functions, duties and powers in accordance with each country's regulations, he noted, adding that they will also closely coordinate with relevant agencies to ensure that the policies and cooperation agreements between the two Parties and States are institutionalised and effectively implemented, contributing to each country's development and meeting the aspirations of their people./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #To Lam #Lao National Assembly #Saysomphone Phomvihane #Communist Party of Vietnam #Lao People’s Revolutionary Party #strategic cohesion Laos Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam greets veteran Party members at the ceremony held by the Hanoi Party Committee on November 4, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader attends Hanoi ceremony honouring veteran Party members

Top leader To Lam said the Party Central Committee expects much from the capital and has granted it breakthrough mechanisms, meaning greater responsibility and higher determination. Hanoi must lead not only in economic growth but also act as a standard-bearer in Party building and rectification, a model in renewing thinking and administrative reform, a leader in preserving and spreading Thang Long-Hanoi cultural values, and a driver of better living standards.

Politburo Member, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies Tran Cam Tu speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)

Key Party leader urges clearer job roles, KPI-based performance review

Politburo Member, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies Tran Cam Tu asked each Standing Board member and Secretary of subordinate Party committees of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies to keep up responsibility and uphold exemplary role, lead resolutely, fix shortcomings and limitations, and strive to complete 2026 tasks well.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the Government’s regular meeting to review socio-economic performance in October and the first 10 months of the year, and discuss key tasks and solutions for the remaining months. (Photo: VNA)

PM requests controlling inflation while pursuing double-digit growth

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung called for more concrete measures to boost exports, reduce the trade deficit, stimulate private investment, remove obstacles facing businesses and improve productivity through science, technology and the development of new economic sectors. He stressed the need to accelerate the development and completion of databases, connect information systems and simplify administrative procedures through the reuse of existing data.

Delegates sign an agreement admitting the Timor-Leste Women’s Network Rede Feto as ACWO’s 11th member. (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN Confederation of Women’s Organisations holds Board of Directors meeting in Hanoi

Amid ongoing regional and global changes, which bring both new opportunities and challenges for women, the role of the ASEAN Confederation of Women’s Organisations in connecting organisations and promoting collective action has become increasingly important. This requires continued innovation in its operating methods, stronger ties among members and greater promotion of women's voices and roles in building a united, resilient, inclusive and sustainable ASEAN Community.

At the 16th NA's second session (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers put data security bill under scrutiny

The bill sets rules and safeguards for data security, define rights and duties, and assign state management. It will cover Vietnamese and foreign entities in Vietnam, and foreign ones outside Vietnam that process data under Vietnamese jurisdiction or breach Vietnam’s data security.

The talks between General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence, and General Ukris Boontanondha, Chief of Defence Forces of Thailand on November 3. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Thailand step up defence cooperation

Vietnamese and Thai military officials agreed to strengthen defence cooperation in various fields, including peacekeeping operations, joint patrols, cybersecurity and digital transformation, during talks in Thailand on November 3.

Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung attends the 37th APEC Ministerial Meeting, held online on November 3. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam advances cooperation initiatives ahead of APEC 2027

As host of APEC 2027, Vietnam stands ready to work closely with member economies, build on existing cooperation achievements and further advance substantive and effective APEC collaboration towards an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community.

Politburo Member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai (L) and Lao National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on November 3. (Photo: VNA)

Lao, Vietnamese front organisations urged to strengthen cooperation

Hoai stressed the need for the leaders of both Parties and countries, including the Lao NA President, to continue providing guidance and favourable conditions for the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the Lao Front for National Construction to enhance cooperation and exchange experience in mobilising and uniting people from all walks of life to participate in national construction and development.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on November 3, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly President holds talks with Lao counterpart

Parliamentary cooperation is an important pillar of overall Vietnam-Laos relations, helping strengthen the legal foundation, oversee the implementation of high-level agreements, translate the policies and agreements of the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and countries into concrete action, and support each other's development.

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (R) presents a book entitled "80 Years of the National Assembly of Vietnam" to Deputy Speaker of the RoK’s National Assembly Nam In-soon. (Photo: VNA)

RoK NA Deputy Speaker lauds VNA, Yonhap’s role in bilateral ties

The Vietnam News Agency and Yonhap agreed to coordinate closely on information and communications for the 35th anniversary of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties next year, and continue information and delegation exchanges, support for resident correspondents, anti-fake news work and technology cooperation.

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu welcomes the LPRP delegation. (Photo: VNA)

Key Vietnamese Party leader welcomes LPRP delegation

Tu cast Vietnam–Laos ties as a special solidarity asset cultivated by generations of leaders and people, strategically vital to the construction and defence cause of both countries. With global and regional conditions shifting rapidly, he said the “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, strategic cohesion” motto requires shared resolve and responsibility from all sectors and levels, especially the two Parties and States’ leaders.

Congratulations extended to Commonwealth of Dominica, Panama on National Days

Congratulations extended to Commonwealth of Dominica, Panama on National Days

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam on November 3 sent a congratulatory message to President of the Commonwealth of Dominica Sylvanie Burton on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the Caribbean country's Independence Day (November 3, 1978 – 2026).