Women play key role in building united, resilient, sustainable ASEAN Community

Hanoi (VNA) – The 22nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Confederation of Women’s Organisations (ACWO) convened in Hanoi on November 4, drawing nearly 100 participants representing the national women’s organisations of ACWO member countries.



Hosted by the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU), the event marked another milestone in ACWO’s cooperation and development, allowing ASEAN women’s organisations to strengthen solidarity and mutual trust, share experience and identify cooperation priorities for the region’s next stage of development.



In her welcoming remarks, National Assembly (NA) Vice President Nguyen Thi Thanh praised the General Assembly’s choice of the theme that focuses on safety for women and children in the context of digital transformation.



She said this is an urgent issue requiring joint efforts by state agencies, women’s organisations, educational institutions, technology companies and partners in the region. The priority is not simply to expand access to technology, but also to ensure that women and children can use it safely, equally and confidently.



This requires continued improvements to policies and laws, the provision of digital knowledge and skills, protection of personal data, greater accountability from technology platforms, and stronger prevention, support and response measures against online abuse. Efforts should also focus on narrowing the digital divide, particularly for women in rural, mountainous, remote and disadvantaged areas, she said.



The NA Vice President stressed that the Party and State of Vietnam always attach importance to promoting gender equality, ensuring women's rights and enhancing their role in national construction and development. The Vietnamese legislature has consistently focused on improving institutions, policies and laws, while strengthening supervision to promote gender equality and protect the legitimate rights and interests of women and children. It has also adopted important legislation to establish a legal framework for the safe and responsible development and application of technology.



Vietnam also places great importance on fulfilling its international commitments, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, while proactively cooperating and sharing experience with other ASEAN countries and international partners, Thanh went on, noting that the country wishes to work with other member states to promote women's substantive and equal participation in policymaking, leadership and innovation.



Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh speaks at the 22nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Confederation of Women’s Organisations in Hanoi on November 4, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Thanh acknowledged the efforts by the VWU and the coordination and support of member organisations during the past term. She also congratulated the National Council of Women’s Organisations of Indonesia, which is expected to assume the rotating presidency for 2027–2028, expressing confidence that ACWO will continue to strengthen its role as a regional connector and promote practical cooperation initiatives, particularly in ensuring online safety, enhancing capacity and expanding development opportunities for women.



With a spirit of solidarity, equality, responsibility and cooperation, ASEAN women will contribute more to the building of a peaceful, resilient, prosperous, inclusive and sustainable ASEAN Community, where women and children could live safely, enjoy equal opportunities and fulfil their potential, she said.



Meanwhile, VWU President Le Thi Thuy, who is also ACWO President for the 2025–2026 term, said that since officially joining ACWO in 1996, the union has been an active and responsible member, working alongside women’s organisations in ASEAN countries in regional cooperation activities.



This year’s 22nd General Assembly also marks the second time the VWU has held the ACWO rotating presidency. This is both an honour and a demonstration of Vietnamese women’s sense of responsibility and commitment to promoting cooperation and contributing to ACWO development in particular and ASEAN cooperation in general, she added.



The 22nd ACWO General Assembly provided an important opportunity for member organisations to review cooperation outcomes, share experience and effective practices, strengthen friendship and mutual trust, and identify priorities for the next phase. It also marked a new stage in ACWO’s development, with the Timor-Leste Women’s Network becoming its 11th member, further enhancing solidarity, bonds and cooperation among women’s organisations across the ASEAN Community.



Following the opening ceremony, a thematic discussion on safety for women and children in the context of digital transformation took place. The session provided a valuable platform for sharing experiences, raising awareness, and fostering collaboration to ensure that women and children can safely seize new development opportunities within an inclusive and equitable digital environment.



As part of the event, the VWU handed over the ACWO rotating presidency to the National Council of Women’s Organisations of Indonesia for the 2027–2028 term./.