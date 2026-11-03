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Thailand identifies agriculture as economic pillar

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said placing agriculture on the national agenda will help Thailand capitalise on its potential and advantages amid growing global concerns over food security.

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has affirmed that agriculture is a pillar of the economy and should be designated a national agenda priority, with the aim of increasing farmers' incomes, adding value to agricultural products and strengthening the country's role in ensuring food security.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting in Udon Thani province on November 3, Anutin said the government will develop an agricultural policy with specific objectives while mobilising coordination and support from ministries and agencies.

Agriculture not only ensures food supplies but also has the potential to become a source of energy in the future, he said. Thailand therefore needs to promote the development of key economic crops, secure raw material supplies and expand the production of high-value-added products.

Anutin also asked relevant agencies to monitor reports of cyberattacks on supermarket systems in several European countries, which are believed to have disrupted cold storage operations and damaged goods. He instructed the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to investigate and verify the reports and assess potential risks to the production, preservation and export of Thai agricultural products.

If confirmed, the incident could also present an opportunity for Thailand to strengthen its food supply capacity, ensuring food security, meeting domestic demand and expanding exports to global markets, he said.

The PM said placing agriculture on the national agenda will help Thailand capitalise on its potential and advantages amid growing global concerns over food security. The government will focus on improving production conditions, raising farmers' incomes and quality of life, and enhancing the competitiveness of Thai agricultural products in international markets.

In this connection, he described the Udon Thani International Horticultural Expo 2026, which opened on November 2 and will run until March 13, 2027, as an important opportunity to promote agricultural products, showcase technology and exchange expertise with domestic and international partners and visitors.

He called on ministries and agencies to coordinate efforts to encourage the public and their affiliated units to visit the exhibition and learn about new achievements and applications in the agricultural sector./.

VNA
#Thai Prime Minister #Anutin Charnvirakul #Thailand #Thailand's agriculture #Udon Thani International Horticultural Expo 2026 Thailand
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