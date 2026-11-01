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Thailand forms task forces against illegal e-waste imports

The inspections will focus on high-risk areas, areas with complaints received, and cases where corrective orders were previously issued but not acted upon — as past practice has frequently involved requests for extensions of time to comply.

Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand will launch joint inspections of industrial facilities involved in waste treatment and recycling in five provinces from November 1 to detect and address environmental violations.

Thai Minister of Industry Warawut Silpa-archa spoke about efforts to manage and resolve the e-waste problem, saying that the Committee on Solving the E-Waste Problem — chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Supajee Suthumpun — has established concrete mechanisms and a framework for coordinated operations among relevant agencies. Three special task force working teams have been set up to drive integrated action.

Warawut said Thailand currently has 3,049 industrial facilities involved in waste treatment, recycling and management, more than 1,500 of which are located in five provinces: Chonburi, Rayong, Chachoengsao, Prachinburi and Samut Prakan. These provinces are also the main targets of the joint inspection campaign starting on November 1.

The inspections will focus on high-risk areas, areas with complaints received, and cases where corrective orders were previously issued but not acted upon — as past practice has frequently involved requests for extensions of time to comply.

The inspections will involve agencies under the Ministry of Industry, provincial natural resources and environment authorities, local administrations, the military and police.

Warawut also said that since 2020, imports of electronic waste have been banned, but smuggling has continued. In addition, a more recent problem has emerged involving the import of compacted crushed car bodies, which contain wiring and other components, rendering the entire bale illegal.

He said that regarding factories found to have committed violations, the Department of Industrial Works has in the past taken action in many areas under Sections 37 and 39 of the Factory Act, filed civil suits, and will also pursue criminal proceedings.

In the future, cases will also be pursued as financial crimes, in cooperation with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), to add environmental offences as predicate offences.

The Factory Act is currently being amended to increase penalties and make punishments more stringent./.

VNA
#Thailand #task forces #industrial facilities #e-waste imports Thailand
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