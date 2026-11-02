Thailand requires identity verification for social media advertisers from Nov.1

Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand is requiring social media platforms to verify advertisers’ identities from November 1, as authorities tighten consumer protection against deceptive advertisements and make those behind paid online promotions easier to trace, reported the Nation Thailand.

The measure follows widespread concern over fraudulent advertising on social platforms, which government agencies have warned has caused substantial financial losses. Investment scams, impersonation of legitimate businesses and advertisements for counterfeit goods are among the problems previously identified by the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA).

ETDA and the Electronic Transactions Committee (ETC) introduced the requirements under the ETC Notification on Measures to Prevent Technology-Related Crime for Social Media Service Providers (No. 2). Published in the Royal Gazette on May 5, the regulation forms part of efforts to tackle technology-related crime and the use of mule accounts.

The rules apply to social media services that receive payment for advertisements displayed in Thailand, including platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, LINE and X.

Platforms must ensure that those responsible for placing advertisements have completed identity verification before their ads are published. They must also retain information about the payer when someone other than the advertiser covers the cost./.