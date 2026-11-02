Indonesia requires natural resources to be exported directly to final destinations

Jarkata (VNA) – Indonesia has ordered that exports of natural resources, including minerals and liquefied natural gas (LNG), be shipped directly to their final destination markets rather than routed through third countries as previously practised.

Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Downstreaming and Energy Transition Bahlil Lahadalia, who also serves as Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources said on November 2 that he had instructed relevant units under the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources to review and revise existing resource export procedures.

Speaking at the 2026 Mineral and Coal Convention and Exhibition in Jakarta, Bahlil stressed that goods destined for China, for instance, should be shipped directly from Indonesia to China, without passing through a third country merely to complete customs procedures and have the shipments recorded as that country's exports.

He argued that such practices allowed transit countries to benefit from tax revenues and improve their trade balances, despite the resources originating in Indonesia.

The policy would cover not only mineral exports but also LNG shipments to markets such as Japan and the Republic of Korea. Bahlil said these cargoes should also be transported directly to their final destinations wherever feasible./.