Malaysia Airlines warns customers of potential data exposure

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia Airlines has reported that some customer information may have been affected by a cybersecurity incident involving Amadeus, ‌its reservation-technology provider.

The carrier said that the incident may have affected information processed through Amadeus between August 2023 and September 2026, adding that its IT systems were not breached and there ‌was ⁠no evidence that financial information had been accessed.

It encouraged customers to remain vigilant against suspicious or unsolicited communications, particularly those requesting personal or financial information.

This incident hit many airlines, mainly in Asia, including Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Malaysia Airlines and Star Flyer./.