Cambodia to resume Phnom Penh-Vientiane flights

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’s national flag carrier Air Cambodia is expected to resume direct flights between Phnom Penh and Vientiane in mid-December, a move expected to strengthen connectivity and boost tourism and business ties between Cambodia and Laos.

The State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA) said on November 2 that the route will link Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh with Wattay International Airport in the Lao capital, with three weekly flights scheduled for Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

SSCA spokesman Sinn Chanserey Vutha said the planned resumption reflected Air Cambodia’s growing operational confidence and its commitment to enhancing regional connectivity within ASEAN and the Mekong subregion.

The direct service is expected to offer passengers a more convenient travel option between the two capitals while creating further opportunities for tourism, business and leisure travel. It will also facilitate bilateral trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges, contributing to deeper economic integration between the neighbouring countries within the frameworks of ASEAN and Mekong subregional cooperation.

The route’s resumption comes as Air Cambodia is modernising and expanding its fleet. The airline plans to introduce COMAC C909 and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to increase passenger capacity and support the expansion of its regional and international network.

On October 28, the carrier was also recognised by Skytrax as a “Four-Star Regional Airline” for the quality of its airport and in-flight services, as well as the professionalism of its staff.

The SSCA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the airline’s development through safety oversight and regulatory compliance, while continuing to strengthen Cambodia’s international air service network./.