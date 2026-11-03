Cambodia, China step up cooperation in transport infrastructure

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia and China are stepping up cooperation in transport infrastructure development, focusing on projects involving bridges, roads, railways and wastewater treatment systems to improve connectivity, facilitate goods transportation and support Cambodia’s economic growth.

Cambodian Minister of Public Works and Transport Peng Ponea recently met with a delegation from China Railway Design Corporation (CRDC) and the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) to discuss the potential implementation of infrastructure projects.

The discussions covered bridge construction, road development, railway infrastructure and wastewater treatment systems.

Upgrading road networks and developing railways were identified as priorities to improve connections between production centres, industrial parks, commercial hubs and transport gateways, thereby facilitating goods circulation and logistics development.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in professional and technical training for Cambodian officials and experts at specialised training institutions or in China. The initiative aims to strengthen Cambodia’s capacity to manage, operate and maintain infrastructure facilities.

The proposed cooperation is in line with Cambodia’s Comprehensive Master Plan on Intermodal Transport and Logistics System 2023-2033 and the Government’s Pentagonal Strategy – Phase I, which prioritises infrastructure development, economic diversification and human resource development.

Cambodia aims to become a high-income country by 2050. Developing transport infrastructure and logistics capacity is therefore considered essential to attracting investment, expanding industrial production and promoting trade.

The meeting reflected continued efforts by Cambodia and China to expand cooperation in infrastructure development and human resource training in support of Cambodia’s long-term socio-economic development goals./.