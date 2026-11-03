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Cambodia proposes forum to climate disaster response forum

The Cambodian Ministry of Environment is tightening regulations and providing guidance to local authorities and communities on proactively preventing forest fires and conserving natural water sources in protected areas to ensure adequate water supplies for wildlife.

Cambodia proposes forum to climate disaster response forum.
Cambodia proposes forum to climate disaster response forum.

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian Environment Minister Eang Sophalleth has proposed establishing a multi-stakeholder forum bringing together government agencies, businesses and domestic and international partners to develop a coordinated mechanism for responding to climate-related disasters.

He made the proposal during a meeting with Rebekah Bell, Representative of the the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in Cambodia, on November 2.

At the meeting, the Cambodian Ministry of Environment and the FAO pledged to expand their strategic cooperation, focusing on natural resource management and strengthening community resilience to climate change.

Sophalleth highlighted pressing challenges, including plastic waste pollution, climate change and risks associated with the El Niño phenomenon. He stressed the need for Cambodia to mobilise international resources and apply advanced technologies to protect ecosystems and improve local livelihoods, while developing emergency response plans and timely intervention procedures.

The Ministry of Environment is tightening regulations and providing guidance to local authorities and communities on proactively preventing forest fires and conserving natural water sources in protected areas to ensure adequate water supplies for wildlife.

For her part, Bell reaffirmed FAO's support for cooperation initiatives on climate change mitigation, forest restoration and the development of climate-resilient livelihoods for rural communities.

She also welcomed Cambodia's Environmental Circular Strategy, describing it as a framework for promoting green and sustainable development./.

VNA
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