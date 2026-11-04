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Malaysia attracts potential investments worth 15 billion USD through overseas missions

Of the potential investment pledges secured, 14.2 billion MYR has been approved, while the remaining 45.3 billion MYR is at various stages of negotiation and being closely followed up by Malaysian authorities.

The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo: VNA)
The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia has attracted potential investments worth 59.5 billion MYR (about 15 billion USD) through official visits and overseas trade and investment promotion missions in 2025–2026.

According to the country's Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), from 2025 to September 2026, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Johari Abdul Ghani led a total of 14 official visits and trade and investment promotion missions organised through the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).

Of the potential investment pledges secured, 14.2 billion MYR has been approved, while the remaining 45.3 billion MYR is at various stages of negotiation and being closely followed up by Malaysian authorities.

In a written reply to the Malaysian House of Representatives on November 2, MITI said investment projects typically take 18–24 months to materialise, depending on their scale, complexity and prevailing economic conditions.

MIDA will continue monitoring and providing support to help turn identified investment opportunities into actual projects, the ministry added.

In trade, MITI said official visits to countries including Kenya, Brazil, the UK, Türkiye, Japan, Italy, France, the Republic of Korea, China, Thailand, India and Russia had generated positive results, facilitating exports worth 6.77 billion MYR through high-level engagements.

Meanwhile, MATRADE has continued to diversify export promotion activities in emerging markets across Central Asia, Africa and Latin America. From January to September 2026, Malaysia's exports to the three regions totalled 69.84 billion MYR, up 23.06% year on year.

According to MITI, several markets recorded double-digit export growth, led by Namibia at 426.1%, followed by Angola at 55.6%, Brazil at 41%, Tanzania at 35.9%, Ethiopia at 28.5% and Kenya at 11.6%./.

VNA
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