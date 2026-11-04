Cambodia, EU strengthen investment cooperation

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia and the European Union (EU) have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening investment and trade cooperation, with a focus on improving the business environment, enhancing logistics connectivity, and attracting more European investors.



The commitment was made at the fifth Cambodia-Europe Public and Private Dialogue on November 4, co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and First Vice President of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) Sun Chanthol and Ambassador and Head of the EU Delegation to Cambodia Igor Driesmans.



In his opening remarks, Sun Chanthol highlighted the Cambodian Government's efforts to improve the investment climate and facilitate trade, stressing the importance of close public-private cooperation in promoting Cambodia as an attractive investment destination.



He welcomed progress in logistics cooperation between Cambodia and Europe, saying stronger supply chains and trade connectivity are essential to improving efficiency and business competitiveness.



Despite global economic uncertainties, Cambodia remains committed to attracting foreign direct investment by providing a favourable, stable and predictable investment environment, he said.



For his part, Driesmans expressed the EU's support for Cambodia's efforts to improve its investment climate and described the dialogue mechanism as an effective platform for addressing business challenges and strengthening ties between government agencies and European businesses.



He also welcomed the CDC's upcoming investment roadshow in EU countries, with the bloc ready to support the initiative. Its success, he said, would be reflected in increased European investment and growing confidence in Cambodia's business environment.



The ambassador highlighted the 25th anniversary of the EU's Everything But Arms initiative, which has contributed to Cambodia's economic growth, poverty reduction and socio-economic development.



He also expressed optimism about future cooperation to help Cambodia prepare for its transition to the Generalised System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) scheme, opening new opportunities to boost exports and attract sustainable European investment.



Participants reviewed outcomes from previous dialogues, ongoing initiatives and action plans to address remaining challenges and promote future cooperation./.

VNA