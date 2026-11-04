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Thailand urges households to prepare 72-hour emergency bags

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation recommended that households include six categories of essential items in their emergency kits: medicine and health, food and water, communications and tools, documents and cash, hygiene, and clothing.

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), under the Ministry of Interior, on November 2 advised residents to prepare emergency kits to cope with natural disasters and unexpected incidents.

The DDPM recommended that every household keep essential supplies ready to meet basic needs during the first 72 hours after a disaster or emergency. This period is considered particularly critical, as people may need to protect themselves while authorities mobilise relief efforts.

DDPM Director-General Nirat Phongsitthavorn said many countries had advised their citizens to stockpile enough food, medicine and essential supplies for 72 hours amid concerns over the conflict in the Middle East. Although Thailand is not among the countries required to prepare for such a scenario, having an emergency kit remains a basic precaution that the department regularly promotes to raise public awareness.

Nirat said emergency kits could help people prepare not only for situations related to international conflicts but also for various natural disasters and other emergencies, including flash floods, runoff from mountainous areas, landslides and mudslides, earthquakes and epidemics, as well as human-caused incidents such as fires, riots and acts of sabotage.

The department recommended that households include six categories of essential items in their emergency kits: medicine and health, food and water, communications and tools, documents and cash, hygiene, and clothing./.

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