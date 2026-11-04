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Thailand targets 11 million long-haul visitors in 2027

For 2026, the Tourism Authority of Thailand has maintained its target of welcoming 10.7 million visitors from these markets and generating 690 billion THB in revenue.

Tourists visit a pagoda in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Tourists visit a pagoda in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand aims to attract 11 million international visitors from long-haul markets in 2027, with an expected revenue of 730 billion THB (approximately 22.8 billion USD), despite challenges posed by rising oil prices, escalating aviation costs and conflict in the Middle East.

Chiravadee Khunsub, Deputy Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) for international marketing in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa, forecast that long-haul markets will continue to grow by around 4% in 2027.

For 2026, TAT has maintained its target of welcoming 10.7 million visitors from these markets and generating 690 billion THB in revenue. Actual arrivals are expected to reach around 10.77 million by the end of the year, exceeding the target.

According to Chiravadee, rising energy prices will be one of the major challenges facing Thailand's tourism industry next year. Increased international travel demand during the winter holiday season could push airfares higher, affecting advance bookings in the second and third quarters of 2027.

Higher travel costs to Asia could also prompt European visitors to favour destinations closer to home. Meanwhile, favourable exchange rates in competing markets such as Japan and Vietnam could make their tourism products and services more attractive than those in Thailand.

To achieve its target, TAT is pursuing three key strategies. First, it will strengthen cooperation with tourism intermediaries, particularly tour operators and travel agencies, to reach long-haul visitors, who tend to book their holidays through these channels.

Second, it will expand commercial partnerships, offer more booking options and encourage travellers to plan their trips early through campaigns such as “Book Now, Travel Later”. Third, it will raise the profile of Thai destinations online, with a focus on improving their visibility in searches powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

In parallel, TAT has tasked its overseas offices with working together to promote secondary destinations in Thailand in a bid to spread international visitor traffic more widely and encourage year-round tourism.

The Middle East is currently the long-haul market hardest hit by regional conflict. Arrivals from Saudi Arabia to Thailand fell by nearly 40% year on year in October./.

VNA
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