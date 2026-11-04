Politics

Vietnam, Oman convene fifth political consultation

The officials agreed to use the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027 as an important milestone to further deepen bilateral relations, enhance economic resilience and diversify partners amid global uncertainties.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang (right) and Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Foreign Ministry of Oman Khalifa bin Ali bin Issa Al-Harthy in Hanoi on November 4 (Photo: baoquocte.vn)
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang (right) and Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Foreign Ministry of Oman Khalifa bin Ali bin Issa Al-Harthy in Hanoi on November 4 (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang and Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Foreign Ministry of Oman Khalifa bin Ali bin Issa Al-Harthy co-chaired the fifth political consultation between the two countries' foreign ministries in Hanoi on November 4.

Hang welcomed the Omani official's visit at an important time as the two countries prepare to mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations (June 9, 1992–2027) and enter a new stage of development.

She noted that Oman is striving to realise its Oman Vision 2040, while Vietnam is determined to achieve its strategic development goals for 2030 and 2045. She also commended Oman's mediation efforts in the region, which have helped ease tensions and facilitate diplomatic solutions to disputes.

For his part, Al-Harthy expressed his affection for Vietnam and its people, praising the country's history and remarkable development achievements. He said the two countries shared many commonalities, providing a solid foundation for stronger cooperation.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the positive development of bilateral relations since their fourth political consultation in Muscat in September 2025. Two-way trade reached 1.6 billion USD in the first eight months of 2026, more than five times the figure recorded in the whole of 2025.

They highlighted shared commitments to peace, dialogue, respect for international law and friendly relations with all countries, as well as complementary economies offering considerable potential for expanded cooperation.

The officials agreed to use the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027 as an important milestone to further deepen bilateral relations, enhance economic resilience and diversify partners amid global uncertainties. They also pledged to implement existing agreements and explore new cooperation frameworks in areas of mutual interest.

Both sides described the Vietnam-Oman Investment Fund (VOI), the first intergovernmental investment fund established between Vietnam and a Gulf country, as a flagship of bilateral cooperation and a foundation for broader investment and financial ties. They agreed to promote its effective operation, with a view to increasing its capital to 1 billion USD.

Al-Harthy stressed the importance of sustaining the strong trade growth recorded in 2026, affirming Oman's readiness to serve as a gateway for Vietnamese businesses to the Gulf market. He pledged to facilitate Vietnamese enterprises' investment and exports to Oman and their access to the wider Middle Eastern market.

Oman also expressed its readiness to support a Vietnam-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) free trade agreement (FTA) or another mutually suitable trade framework.

Noting Vietnam's growing appeal as a tourism destination for visitors from Oman and the Middle East, he proposed facilitating people-to-people exchanges and cultural cooperation, while exploring the possibility of establishing direct air links between the two countries.

Highlighting energy and logistics as key pillars of bilateral cooperation, the Vietnamese Deputy FM called on businesses from both countries to strengthen connectivity to ensure stable, long-term energy supplies for Vietnam and explore links between Oman's deep-water seaports and Vietnamese ports.

She encouraged stronger business-to-business connections and Omani investment in technology infrastructure and Vietnam's International Financial Centre. Other proposals included Oman's support for Vietnam's Halal industry, more scholarships for Vietnamese students, and its continued role as a bridge in promoting Vietnam-GCC relations, particularly through the early launch of FTA negotiations.

The two sides agreed to step up delegation exchanges at all levels and work towards opening resident diplomatic missions in each other's capitals at an early date. They also pledged to facilitate business cooperation in information technology, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, green transition and Halal-related industries.

Both sides also agreed to continue strengthening coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums, particularly the United Nations, and discussed cooperation mechanisms and links between ASEAN and the GCC, as well as between Vietnam and the GCC.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern./.

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