National Assembly approves additions to agenda of second session

Hanoi (VNA) – With all 444 deputies present voting in favour, the 16th National Assembly (NA) on the morning of November 5 approved additions to the agenda of its ongoing second session.



Earlier, presenting a proposal to supplement the session’s agenda, NA Secretary-General and Chairman of the NA Office Le Quang Manh said that based on opinions from competent authorities, proposals from the Government and NA committees, and the actual state of preparations, the NA Standing Committee proposed the legislature approve revisions and additions to the agenda.



Six items will be added to the agenda. They include the consideration and approval, under simplified procedures, of an NA resolution on special mechanisms and policies for tourism development; and the consideration of investment policy decisions for three expressway projects: the Bao Ha–Tan Phong section of Bao Ha–Lai Chau Expressway, Quang Ngai–Kon Tum Expressway, and the Moc Chau–Son La–Dien Bien Expressway section passing through Son La province.



The legislature will also consider, discuss and decide on two matters for inclusion in the session’s resolution. The first is a Government report on issues arising from the reorganisation of the administrative apparatus, stronger decentralisation and delegation of authority, and the removal of obstacles caused by legal regulations. The second concerns assigning the NA Standing Committee to stipulate specific regimes, policies and conditions for ensuring activities of members of People’s Councils at all levels.



In addition, the title, scope and form of decision-making on a proposed NA resolution amending and supplementing several articles of Resolution No. 107/2023/QH15 on the application of the global minimum tax rules will be revised. Instead, the NA will consider and decide on tax arrangements for power BOT project enterprises covered by Government guarantees and tax commitments, with the decision to be incorporated into the session’s resolution.



Given the nature of these matters and the need to make effective use of the session’s time, the two items to be decided through the session’s resolution will not be presented through separate submissions or reports, nor will they be discussed in group sessions. Instead, the submitting and reviewing agencies will send their proposals and appraisal reports to NA deputies for consideration and preparation of comments. Discussions are expected to take place only at a plenary sitting.



The Government has also proposed adding five more matters to the session’s resolution. These are the adjustment of administrative boundaries between Hanoi and Phu Tho province; mechanisms and policies for developing the National Refining, Petrochemical and Energy Centre in the Dung Quat Economic Zone, Quang Ngai province; the implementation of tax measures for petrol, oil and aviation fuel as stipulated in Clause 2, Article 4 of NA Resolution No. 19; the management of entry and exit for Vietnamese citizens who also hold foreign nationality; and the use of the central budget to cover expenses already incurred by projects undertaken by Army Corps 15.



The schedule and format of several other items will also be adjusted to ensure smoother proceedings. These changes include joint presentations and reports on explanations, feedback and revisions for items prepared by the same lead agency, as well as adjustments to the timing of combined items at several weekday sittings.



Under the revised agenda, the first phase of the second session of the 16th NA will conclude on November 13, while the closing date of the second phase will remain November 21, 2026./.

VNA