☀️ Morning digest on November 5

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam received visiting Lao National Assembly (NA) President Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on November 4, reaffirming the two countries' commitment to strengthening their great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.



The top Vietnamese leader welcomed Sonexay Siphandone's official visit to Vietnam and congratulated him on his election as President of the 10th National Assembly at its second session. He praised the top Lao legislator for choosing Vietnam as the first country for his official visit in his new capacity, describing this as a vivid demonstration of the special ties between the two countries. Read full story



– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hosted a reception for Wouter van Wersch, President of Airbus International – one of the world's leading aerospace corporations, in Hanoi on November 4, affirming the Vietnamese Government's commitment to continuously improving the business environment and creating favourable conditions for European businesses, including Airbus, to expand their operations and investments.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and President of Airbus International Wouter van Wersch at their meeting in Hanoi on November 4, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming van Wersch back to Vietnam on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Airbus's presence in the country, the PM wished the group continued success and expressed his hope that it will make greater contributions to the development of Vietnam–EU relations as well as ties between Vietnam and EU member states. Read full story



– National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man has called for closer coordination among the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, and the Border Guard Command, in developing ethnic minority policies, stressing that policy quality and practical benefits for local people should be the key measures of cooperation.



The top legislator made the remarks at a conference to sign coordination regulations for the 2026–2031 period between the four agencies in Hanoi on November 4. Read full story



– Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung has proposed building a resilient and innovative Mekong–Lancang region while strengthening

regional connectivity and cooperation in addressing non-traditional security challenges at the 11th Lancang–Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Beijing on November 4.



The event saw the presence of officials from host China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. Read full story



– Vietnam and the UK have agreed to strengthen political trust and expand substantive cooperation across various fields, reaffirming their commitment to advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in October 2025.



The agreement was reached at the 11th Vietnam-UK Strategic Dialogue in London on November 3, co-chaired by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang and UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Indo-Pacific at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Rosalie Winterton. Read full story



– The Vietnam-EU Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum 2026 was held in Hanoi on November 4, aiming to strengthen policy dialogue and promote bilateral economic ties.

Speakers at a discussion on prospects for cooperation in developing new value chains in the context of a changing global landscape (Photo: VNA)

The forum, themed “Shaping the Future Green Economy & New Value Chains”, was jointly organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the EU Delegation to Vietnam, the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) and the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham). Read full story



– Vietnam disbursed 74.1% of the public investment capital allocated by the Prime Minister in the first 10 months of 2026, up 19.7 percentage points from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Finance.



As of October 31, total public investment disbursement stood at nearly 708.6 trillion VND (over 27.5 billion USD), rising more than 217.5 trillion VND from a year earlier. Of this, central budget capital accounted for 182 trillion VND, or 59.6% of its annual target, while local budget capital reached 526.5 trillion VND, or 81%. Read full story./.