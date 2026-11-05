Politics

Lawmakers seek better efficiency in allocation, use of public resources

Legislators will debate the consolidated State Budget Law, a bill designed to institutionalise the Party policy on perfecting financial and budgetary institutions, sharpen the allocation and use of public resources, and clear public investment bottlenecks.

At the 16th NA's second session (Photo: VNA)
At the 16th NA's second session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 16th National Assembly (NA) opened its November 5 morning plenary by listening to a proposal to expand the second-session agenda and voting on the addition.

Lawmakers then reviewed a submission and appraisal report on the investment policy for a 2026–2035 national target programme on drug and crime prevention and control. The topic will move to group discussions in the afternoon.

The rest of the morning goes to a bill covering the protection of important works related to national security and the law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on the Management and Use of Weapons, Explosives and Supporting Tools and the Law on Firefighting, Rescue and Salvage.

In the afternoon, legislators will debate the consolidated State Budget Law, a bill designed to institutionalise the Party policy on perfecting financial and budgetary institutions, sharpen the allocation and use of public resources, and clear public investment bottlenecks.

The draft follows the 2025 State Budget Law’s structure. The streamlined provisions of the Public Investment Law are folded into matching chapters, articles and clauses, with task and project specifics in a separate chapter and technical details delegated to the Government.

The amendments cover legal application for state capital invested in enterprises; definitions for development investment spending, budget reserves, budget surplus, national target programmes and public investment capital; central and local budget revenue rules, among others.

It adds definitions for the five-year financial plan, public investment tasks and investment preparation; requires public investment effectiveness evaluation; and sets Government duties to draft and submit to the NA Standing Committee a resolution on appraisal rules and decisions for the five-year national financial plan, state budget estimates, central budget allocation and annual budget settlement approval./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #State Budget Law #NA Standing Committee Vietnam
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