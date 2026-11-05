Politics

Vietnam targets annual reduction of over 10% in social order crimes by 2035

The national target programme on crime prevention and control for 2026–2035 aims to mobilise the combined strength of the political system and society in combating crimes, particularly drug-related offences, with people placed at the centre and the commune level serving as the foundation.

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang presents a proposal on the investment policy for the national target programme on crime prevention and control for the 2026–2035 period. (Photo: VNA)
Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang presents a proposal on the investment policy for the national target programme on crime prevention and control for the 2026–2035 period. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam targets an annual reduction of more than 10% in social order-related crimes by 2035 under a national target programme on crime prevention and control for the 2026–2035 period, which was discussed by lawmakers at the 16th National Assembly’s ongoing second session on November 5.

Presenting the proposal on behalf of the Prime Minister, Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang said the programme aims to mobilise the combined strength of the political system and society in combating crimes, particularly drug-related offences, with people placed at the centre and the commune level serving as the foundation.

Six groups of solutions have been proposed, covering improving mechanisms, policies and laws; mobilising and efficiently using resources; streamlining organisational apparatuses; enhancing inspection and supervision; strengthening communications; and boosting science –technology application and international cooperation.

By 2030, the programme targets an annual reduction in the number of drug addicts and illegal drug users, with at least 50% of communes, wards and special zones nationwide becoming drug-free.

It also aims to completely eliminate drug hotspots, high-risk locations, retail drug dealers and areas where drug-containing plants are illegally cultivated. More than 80% of specialised drug crime prevention units and personnel of the Border Guard and Coast Guard forces are expected to be equipped with modern weapons, supporting tools and professional equipment.

The number of drug-related crime cases detected and handled along land borders and maritime, aviation and express delivery routes is targeted to rise by more than 3% annually. The detection and handling of transnational organised drug crime cases and cyber-related drug offences are also expected to increase by over 3% and 5%, respectively.

More than 80% of commune-level health stations and all eligible public drug rehabilitation establishments nationwide are expected to be capable of determining drug addiction status by 2030.

By 2035, more than 95% of the population should have access to crime prevention information, while all school students and 90% of university students are expected to receive legal education and crime prevention guidance. Cybersecurity warning models will also be expanded to all commune-level administrative units.

Comprehensive crime prevention

Presenting the verification report, Chairman of the NA's Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu basically agreed on the need for the programme, saying it will help concretise the Party's orientations on strengthening crime prevention and combat in the new situation.

The programme also integrates the national target programme on drug prevention and control through 2030 and is broadly consistent with relevant strategies and socio-economic development plans.

The committee proposed further review to ensure consistency and stronger links between targets, tasks, activities and resources. Targets for the 2026–2030 and 2031–2035 periods should be interconnected and progressively raised, covering both drug prevention and crime combat.

It also called for clearer objectives and targets to avoid overlap, and further clarification of funding for component projects and sub-projects, mechanisms for adjusting public investment and central budget allocations, and responsibilities for local budget contributions and mobilisation of other lawful resources.

The committee recommended prioritising support for border areas and clarifying transitional arrangements, including the handover, management and use of assets, equipment, data and software from the national target programme on drug prevention and control through 2030./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #crime prevention and control #drug-related crime #social order crimes #national target programme #cybersecurity
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