☕ Afternoon briefing on November 5

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attended a ceremony in the southern province of Vinh Long on November 5 to mark the National Great Unity Day (November 18) and Vietnam Culture Day 2026 (November 24).

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attends the ceremony marking the National Great Unity Day and Vietnam Culture Day 2026 in Vinh Long province on November 5. (Photo: VNA)

In his speech, the top leader said pairing Vietnam Culture Day with National Great Unity Day carries significance as it gives each person a chance to trace roots, value ethnic heritage and better appreciate the cultures of fellow citizens, while nurturing shared national cultural values across families, communities and individuals. Read full story



– Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu attended the Great National Unity Festival in Bo Ban village, Hoa Vang commune, the central city of Da Nang on November 5.



He described the event as a run-up to the 96th anniversary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (November 18) and Vietnam Culture Day (November 24). Read full story



– Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong met with Kim-See Lim, Chief Investment Officer of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and Xiaolan Wang, AIIB Mekong Regional Director, in Hanoi on November 4 to discuss bilateral cooperation and orientations for expanding ties in the coming period.



At the meeting, Phuong said the ministry highly valued AIIB’s cooperation and support for Vietnam, describing the bank as a potential development partner in raising resources for socio-economic development, especially in strategic infrastructure, green growth, energy transition and sustainable development. Read full story



– Vietnam has a great opportunity to attract more high-quality investment from Europe, particularly in renewable energy and high technology, but needs to further improve its business environment, develop skilled human resources and facilitate businesses’ access to green energy to capitalise on this potential.

At a workshop of Vietnam Precision Industrial No. 1 Co., Ltd (Illustrative photo: VNA)

The remarks were made by leaders of the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) and the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) at the Vietnam-EU Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum held in Hanoi on November 4, as well as in interviews with Vietnam News Agency reporters on the sidelines of the event. Read full story



– Vietnam targets an annual reduction of more than 10% in social order-related crimes by 2035 under a national target programme on crime prevention and control for the 2026–2035 period, which was discussed by lawmakers at the 16th National Assembly’s ongoing second session on November 5.



Presenting the proposal on behalf of the Prime Minister, Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang said the programme aims to mobilise the combined strength of the political system and society in combating crimes, particularly drug-related offences, with people placed at the centre and the commune level serving as the foundation. Read full story



– A tea appreciation night themed “Where tea fragrances converge” took place at the central pedestrian street of Thai Nguyen province on November 4 evening as part of the Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival 2026.



The programme was elaborately staged, combining music, dance, traditional art performances and modern stage technology to offer participants an insight into the cultural values of Vietnamese tea and the tea appreciation traditions of several East Asian countries. Read full story./.