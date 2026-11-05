Politics

Resources under national target programme must reach right places, right beneficiaries: Deputy PM

Under the medium-term public investment plan for 2026-2030, the Prime Minister has allocated 70 trillion VND (2.72 billion USD) from the central budget for the national target programmes on new-style rural development, sustainable poverty reduction, and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas before the merger.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung addresses the working session (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung addresses the working session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has underlined the need to ensure all resources under the National Target Programme on cultural and social development, rural development, and ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas to reach the right place, right beneficiaries and tangible benefits to the people.

At a working session on November 5 with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the standing agency of the Steering Committee to review progress in implementing the programme in the 2026-2035 period, Deputy PM Dung acknowledged the proactive efforts of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Ministry of Finance and other relevant ministries in implementing the programme.

Initial results have been achieved in consolidating organisational structures, establishing operational mechanisms and drawing up resource allocation plans. According to a report by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, initial progress has been made in implementing the programme. As of November 3, 2026, 20 of the 34 provinces and cities had established provincial-level steering committees for the programme.

Under the medium-term public investment plan for 2026-2030, the Prime Minister has allocated 70 trillion VND (2.72 billion USD) from the central budget for the national target programmes on new-style rural development, sustainable poverty reduction, and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas before the merger.

As for funding carried over from 2025 to 2026, procedures have been completed to extend the use of a total of 19.69 trillion VND in central budget capital. By October 31, disbursement had reached 8.675 trillion VND, equivalent to 44.1%.

In light of shortcomings and limitations in implementation, the Deputy PM called on ministries, sectors and localities to shift decisively from preparation to implementation.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment was asked to propose to the Government a set of national criteria on new-style rural development and comprehensive cultural development for 2026-2030.

In addition, the ministry is to complete the shared database, put software for answering queries and resolving difficulties into use as soon as possible, and finalise and test the information system in December 2026.

The Ministry of Finance was asked to urgently complete its review and consolidation of the medium-term public investment allocation plan using central budget funds for 2026-2030, and submit it to competent authorities for consideration and approval before November 15. It must continue urging the allocation of funds already assigned, address difficulties related to payments and settlements, and handle funds from the 2021-2025 period carried over into 2026 in order to accelerate disbursement. It must also complete the resource allocation plan for 2027.

Line ministries will bear full responsibility for the targets, indicators and tasks in their respective fields, and must complete the assignment of targets and indicators to localities for the 2026-2030 period and on an annual basis before November 20.

The Deputy PM called on localities to urgently consolidate their steering committees, standing agencies and supporting units, and issue implementation plans and documents within their authority. They must clearly assign responsibilities and allocate resources in line with the capacity of commune-level administrations. They should focus on distributing funds already allocated, review tasks and projects that are no longer suitable, accelerate disbursement, particularly of carry-over funds, provide counterpart funding and proactively propose solutions to problems beyond their authority.

Particular attention must be paid to meeting essential needs, including residential and production land, clean water, and improvements in the quality of grassroots healthcare, education and training, he said./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung #National Target Programme #rural development #ethnic minority development
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