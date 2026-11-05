Vietnamese community in UK preserves cultural identity

London (VNA) – In recent years, the Vietnamese community in the UK has made significant contributions to promoting cultural, economic and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.



The Vietnamese Women and Children Association in the UK (VWCA), established on March 8, 2024, has chosen the traditional ao dai (long dress) as a centrepiece of its cultural promotion activities.



The Ao Dai Fashion Week London in September, in which VWCA played a leading role, brought together more than 200 volunteers from 28 countries, nearly 50% of whom are foreigners. Their participation demonstrated the ao dai's appeal beyond the Vietnamese community.



The association has also introduced traditional Lunar New Year celebrations into schools across the UK, giving local people opportunities to learn about and experience Vietnamese clothing and cuisine. These activities not only promote Vietnamese culture but also help second- and third-generation Vietnamese in the UK better understand and take pride in their heritage.



Alongside cultural activities, Vietnamese language teaching is also a top priority for many organisations and individuals in the community. Nguyen Quynh, principal of VietSchool London, run by the Vietnamese Family Partnership (VFP), said that through successive Mid-Autumn Festival and Lunar New Year celebrations, Vietnamese culture has become increasingly recognised and appreciated by local authorities and residents.



September is now observed annually as East and Southeast Asian Heritage Month in the UK, providing further opportunities for communities to showcase their cultural identities.



Another approach is to harness technology to expand access to Vietnamese language learning. Jenny Vu Le Ngoc Phuong, founder of EV360 online Vietnamese language centre, currently teaches around 200 students online, most of whom live in the UK, while also connecting with Vietnamese children in many other countries.



She said a major challenge is the shortage of teaching materials. Traditional textbooks do not fully meet learners’ needs, prompting teachers to design their own PowerPoint lessons and incorporate songs, poems and games to make learning Vietnamese more engaging, particularly when introducing students to the language’s tone-mark system.



Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said that Politburo Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese affairs, together with Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation, had laid an important foundation for attracting and harnessing the knowledge and expertise of overseas Vietnamese.



In the UK alone, hundreds of Vietnamese scientists and lecturers are working in key fields.

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang (second from right) presents a gift to the Vietnamese Association in the UK (VAUK). (Photo: VNA)

According to the official, two approaches are being prioritised to translate this potential into tangible contributions. The first is to organise in-person and online conferences and seminars, providing forums for scientists at home to connect with experts overseas.

The second is to arrange meetings during Vietnamese delegations’ visits to the UK between Vietnamese leaders and experts and intellectuals, giving them opportunities to hear their views, initiatives and proposals for ministries, sectors and localities.



Many ideas put forward by the community have already been put into practice, she added.



These directions have also received support from the Vietnamese intellectual community in the UK. Associate Professor Nguyen Thuy Ba Linh, Vice President of the Vietnamese Intellectual Society in the UK and Ireland (VIS), said the society could help promote cooperation in scientific research, training, knowledge exchange and business linkages, while serving as a bridge to broaden opportunities for students and young lecturers in Vietnam to learn and gain international experience.



The society is also preparing to organise a programme on technology transfer and innovation, in line with the spirit of Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW.



The Vietnamese Embassy there said its activities focus on promoting the community’s role and image, supporting the preservation and promotion of Vietnamese culture and language, and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese people, while promoting legal migration and combating illegal migration.



In February 2027, Tet culture and the Vietnamese language are expected to feature for the first time as the main focus on the central stage of the annual Lunar New Year event at the National Maritime Museum in the UK, part of the Maritime Greenwich World Heritage Site. The 2027 London Ao Dai Week is also expected to go ahead./.