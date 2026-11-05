Historic railway stations open new avenues for Vietnam-France tourism cooperation

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) and France’s National Railway Company (SNCF) are expanding cooperation in railway heritage preservation and tourism through the twinning ties of Hai Phong and Pontorson-Mont-Saint-Michel stations, as well as the unveiling of a twinning plaque between Da Lat and Trouville-Deauville stations.

At the signing ceremony, VNR proposed sharing experience in preserving and promoting railway heritage; developing stations in connection with tourism, services and multimodal transport; and promoting railway tourism through new tourism products.

To implement the partnership between Hai Phong and Pontorson-Mont-Saint-Michel stations, the two sides agreed to establish a joint steering committee comprising the station managers and support staff, which will meet at least once a year to review progress and discuss future activities.

Earlier, on May 7, 2026, an agreement on the establishment of the twinning relationship between Da Lat and Trouville-Deauville stations was signed at the French Embassy in Vietnam.

The ceremony establishing the twinning relationship between Hai Phong Railway Station and Pontorson-Mont-Saint-Michel Railway Station (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong and Da Lat stations are notable examples of French-influenced railway architecture in Vietnam. Both have significant historical, architectural and cultural value and are closely associated with the development of Vietnam’s railway network.

Put into operation in 1902, Hai Phong Station is part of the Hai Phong-Hanoi-Lao Cai-Yunnan (China) railway line. Its distinctive architecture and historical value has made it a symbol of the port city and a popular tourist attraction. It was officially recognised as a tourist destination in 2025 by the municipal People's Committee.

Da Lat Station was built between 1932 and 1938 by French architects on the Lam Vien Plateau in Lam Dong province. One of the oldest railway stations in Indochina, it was recognised as a national historical and cultural relic in 2001. The Da Lat-Trai Mat section is the only operational remnant of the former Thap Cham-Da Lat cog railway, which once linked the highland city with Phan Rang, now in Khanh Hoa province.

Da Lat Station's design was inspired by Trouville-Deauville Station in France's Normandy region.

Pontorson Station serves as a gateway to Mont-Saint-Michel, while Trouville-Deauville Station connects visitors with popular destinations in Normandy.

Both Da Lat and Trouville-Deauville stations feature architectural styles combining Art Deco influences with local elements and have become tourist attractions in their own right.

Beyond their transport functions, railway stations are increasingly serving as spaces for cultural exchange, tourism and community activities. Modern stations also integrate passenger services, commercial facilities and technical infrastructure, contributing to urban development and the vitality of surrounding areas.

According to VNR, the four stations share not only architectural features and historical value but also the potential to become gateways to local tourism experiences, accessible cultural spaces and attractive transport hubs.

The twinning arrangements are expected to create new opportunities for railway tourism cooperation, while supporting heritage preservation and promoting destinations in both countries.

The initiative also offers a way to maximise the value of railway heritage while contributing to the sustainable development of the railway sector./.