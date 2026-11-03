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Why does a leading travel guide recommend Da Nang for a getaway between Christmas and New Year?

Lonely Planet describes Da Nang as a city blessed with mountains, long stretches of beach, fresh seafood, and an unhurried pace of life. Access to three World Heritage Sites is another advantage, giving visitors further reasons to stay longer and extend their journey.

Lonely Planet names Sun World Ba Na Hills as Da Nang’s top attraction. (Photo: Sun Group)
Lonely Planet names Sun World Ba Na Hills as Da Nang’s top attraction. (Photo: Sun Group)

Hanoi (VNA) – In its selection of 10 destinations for a getaway between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, Lonely Planet highlights Da Nang’s beaches, mountains, cuisine, and nearby heritage sites. The guide names Sun World Ba Na Hills as the city’s top attraction, placing it first among its recommendations.

What kind of journey can fit into the days between Christmas and New Year? In Da Nang, Lonely Planet’s answer ranges from European-inspired architecture atop Ba Na to beaches bordering the city, and from a steaming bowl of Quang noodles to a retreat in the forests of Son Tra. The central Vietnamese city features in the leading travel guide’s list of “10 Best Places to Travel Between Christmas and New Year’s Eve,” offering plenty of options for travelers eager to explore and those looking to unwind as the year draws to a close.

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The monumental hands rising amid the mountains have made the Golden Bridge an iconic image of tourism in Da Nang and Vietnam. (Photo: Sun Group)

Lonely Planet describes Da Nang as a city blessed with mountains, long stretches of beach, fresh seafood, and an unhurried pace of life. Access to three World Heritage Sites is another advantage, giving visitors further reasons to stay longer and extend their journey.

Sun World Ba Na Hills leads the guide’s recommendations. Lonely Planet identifies it as “Da Nang’s top attraction,” describing the theme park’s distinctive approach to recreating European landmarks with imaginative, unconventional twists.

That brief description captures much of Ba Na’s appeal. Amid the forested mountains of central Vietnam, visitors encounter stone-paved squares, streets lined with pointed rooftops, and European-style castles. The scenery changes with every step, from the lively French Village to architectural landmarks emerging through the clouds.

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The Eric Kayser bakery at Sun World Ba Na Hills brings a distinctly European touch to Christmas atop Ba Na. (Photo: Sun Group)

The monumental hands rising amid the mountains have made the Golden Bridge an iconic image of tourism in Da Nang and Vietnam.

The Golden Bridge is one of the journey’s highlights. Its enormous hands supporting a curved walkway halfway up the mountain have become a familiar symbol of Da Nang and Vietnamese tourism. The experience also lies in the sweeping views of the surrounding mountains and forests. On clear days, visitors can even glimpse the city of Da Nang through the drifting clouds.

For travellers planning a year-end getaway, Ba Na’s European-inspired architecture has a particular appeal, complementing the Christmas atmosphere. In the cool mountain air, a stroll through the French Village and a stop at Eric Kayser for a croissant and hot coffee can become a memorable pause. Alongside the outdoor attractions, Fantasy Park and indoor spaces such as Moon Castle offer further options for families.

Ba Na can easily fill an entire day, leaving the following days for a closer encounter with Da Nang’s coast and local life. Following Lonely Planet’s recommendations, visitors can continue to Son Tra Peninsula, home to Linh Ung Pagoda and its 67-metre statue of the Bodhisattva of Compassion overlooking the sea. The peninsula’s coastal roads wind past stretches of green forest, opening onto views of the shoreline and city.

Closer to the centre, Lonely Planet highlights My Khe as part of an urban coastline stretching nearly 10 kilometres. Beachfront cafés, restaurants, and amenities make it easy to spend a few hours walking, watching the sea, or enjoying a meal without venturing far from the city.

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InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort was recently named Asia’s best resort in Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2026. (Photo: Sun Group)

The guide also introduces local cuisine through specific dishes and addresses. The day might begin with a bowl of Quang noodle topped with shrimp, pork, and quail eggs at 75 Chau Thi Vinh Te Street. Next could come shrimp-and-pork-filled banh xeo pancakes at Ba Duong, or a seafood meal at Be Man. These everyday local favorites offer another way to experience the city, alongside its architecture and natural attractions.

Accommodation offers two different ways to enjoy Da Nang. For those who prefer to stay close to urban life, Lonely Planet recommends Novotel Danang Premier Han River, where all rooms overlook the Han River and its bridges. On Son Tra Peninsula, InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort is presented as a destination for “a vacation within a vacation.” Its private beach, set amid the unspoiled surroundings of Bai Bac Bay, appeals to travelers who want to spend more time at their resort, lingering over meals, taking leisurely walks, and relaxing.

From a day exploring Ba Na to a morning bowl of mi Quang, an afternoon by the sea, and an evening overlooking the Han River, Da Nang offers many ways to shape a year-end escape. In the journey outlined by Lonely Planet, Ba Na stands out as a mountaintop highlight, while the city below offers plenty of reasons to stay a few days longer./.

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