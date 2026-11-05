Society

Da Lat’s flower-filled heart gears up for annual festival

The 11th Da Lat Flower Festival 2026 will be held under the theme “Da Lat – A Harmony of Flowers and Music, featuring 12 main programmes and 28 accompanying activities.

Workers from a landscaping and flower-cultivation firm work at the Bao Dai Palace tourist site in Da Lat. (Photo: VNA)
Workers from a landscaping and flower-cultivation firm work at the Bao Dai Palace tourist site in Da Lat. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As the 11th Da Lat Flower Festival 2026 approaches, residents, businesses and local authorities in Xuan Huong-Da Lat ward in the central province of Lam Dong are busy sprucing up urban spaces, planting flowers and completing artistic floral displays to welcome the colourful festival.

Xuan Huong-Da Lat ward is at the heart of the festival. Key locations, including Lam Vien Square, Xuan Huong Lake, Tran Quoc Toan Park, Yersin Park and Bich Cau Peninsula, as well as major streets, will host activities under the main programme of the 11th Da Lat Flower Festival.

In recent time, it has launched a campaign to plant plants flowers and greenery, extending urban improvements to every residential area, agency, school, business and household.

Nguyen Van Loc, Secretary of the ward Party Committee, said the locality aims to ensure that every agency, organisation, school and business establishes or upgrades at least one floral feature, flower bed or green space.

Each residential area is expected to have at least one flower-lined street and one community flower spot, while more than 90% of households are encouraged to plant flowers or greenery in front of their homes. Hotels, restaurants, cafes and service establishments have also been called on to brighten their facades, balconies and grounds with suitable floral displays.

vnanet_potal-lam-dong-chan-chinh-phong-trao-nha-nha-trong-hoa-nham-huong-ung-festival-hoa-da-lat-nam-2026-9062304.jpg
The Da Lat Flower Garden is one of the well-known tourist attractions that draws visitors to Lam Dong. (Photo: VNA)

Many streets, agency and school grounds, and service establishments are also being spruced up these days. Flower beds are being replenished, trees trimmed, and hotels, restaurants and cafes encouraged to decorate their premises with flowers and ornamental plants.

As the central ward, Xuan Huong-Da Lat has registered 11 programmes and activities in response to the 11th Da Lat Flower Festival, with total funding of more than 11 billion VND (nearly 428,000 USD).

The 11th Da Lat Flower Festival 2026 will be held under the theme “Da Lat – A Harmony of Flowers and Music”. The festival will feature 12 main programmes and 28 accompanying activities.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for the evening of December 19 at Lam Vien Square in Xuan Huong-Da Lat ward, while a New Year 2027 art programme, combined with the festival’s closing ceremony, will take place on the evening of December 31./.

VNA
#VNHP #11th Da Lat Flower Festival 2026 #Xuan Huong-Da Lat #Vietnam's flower capital #Lam Dong Lam Dong
Follow VietnamPlus

Happy Vietnam

Related News

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Vietravel Airlines resumes Hanoi – Da Lat route

Resuming the route is part of the carrier's year-end operating plan. It's a concrete step toward optimising the airline's domestic network, and a sign of its commitment to helping Lam Dong province revitalise tourism following the airport upgrades, its representative said.

See more

An overview of the first-instance trial for Pho Duc Nam and other 187 defendants (Photo: VNA)

Life imprisonment proposed for Mr Pips, Mr Hunter

Prosecutors on November 4 proposed a life sentence for Pho Duc Nam, also known as Mr Pips, for “fraudulent appropriation of property” and 11-12 years in prison for “money laundering”, with the combined sentence amounting to life imprisonment, at his first-instance trial.

Secondary school students in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City pushes English as second language in schools

In 2027-2028, Ho Chi Minh City targets 20-30% of managers, teachers and staff in English proficiency training, 30% of establishments providing training in English/STEM/STEAM teaching methods, at least 30% of educational establishments with a complete English-speaking environment, and at least 15% of educational establishments teaching subjects in English.

A section of the Ho Chi Minh Road (Photo: VNA)

Upgrades planned for Ho Chi Minh road section from Pac Po to Cao Bang

Under project plans, the construction will cover a total length of nearly 39km starting from the Ho Chi Minh House in Pac Po, Truong Ha commune and ending at the intersection with the former National Highway 3 (now part of the Ho Chi Minh Road), in Cao Bang province's Bach Dang commune.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri studies UAV use for forest protection

Through the UAV pilot scheme at Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, Quang Tri aims to gradually expand technology applications in natural resource management, contributing to forest ecosystem protection and the long-term preservation of the World Natural Heritage site's values.

The first-instance trial held by the Hanoi People’s Court (Photo: VNA)

Trial of Chu Thi Thanh: Proposal to revise oversight of petrol price stabilisation fund

The Hanoi People’s Court commenced the first-instance trial on the morning of November 2 for Chu Thi Thanh, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Thien Minh Duc Group Joint Stock Company, along with 22 other defendants, in a case involving embezzlement, the illegal issuance and trading of invoices for state budget payments, and tax evasion.

Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc, Chairwoman of the Association for the Support of Vietnamese Handicapped and Orphans in Ho Chi Minh City, presents wheelchairs to people with disabilities (Photo: VNA)

New plan aims to empower people with disabilities, promote social inclusion

By 2030, Vietnam aims to ensure social security and improve the quality of life of people with disabilities, with priority given to those facing hardship or unable to support themselves. It also aims to ensure their appropriate participation in elected bodies and enable them to benefit from the country's development achievements.

Empowering people with disabilities to immune against online scams

Empowering people with disabilities to immune against online scams

Notably, it has organised online scam prevention training courses for more than 1,000 young people with disabilities. In coordination with the Hanoi Police, it has also conducted awareness campaigns and provided guidance to members on identifying fraudulent schemes, protecting their accounts and personal data, and verifying information before sharing it on social media.

Using specialised equipment to detect and locate unexploded ordnance in the sandy area of Hai Lang, Quang Tri province. (File photo: VNA)

Quang Tri allocates 90 billion VND for landmine clearance in six communes

The central province of Quang Tri has approved an investment of 90 billion VND (3.48 million USD) for a landmine and unexploded ordnance (UXO) clearance project for 2026-2030, aiming to clear approximately 2,400 hectares of land and provide safe ground for local socio-economic development.