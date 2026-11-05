Da Lat’s flower-filled heart gears up for annual festival

Hanoi (VNA) – As the 11th Da Lat Flower Festival 2026 approaches, residents, businesses and local authorities in Xuan Huong-Da Lat ward in the central province of Lam Dong are busy sprucing up urban spaces, planting flowers and completing artistic floral displays to welcome the colourful festival.



Xuan Huong-Da Lat ward is at the heart of the festival. Key locations, including Lam Vien Square, Xuan Huong Lake, Tran Quoc Toan Park, Yersin Park and Bich Cau Peninsula, as well as major streets, will host activities under the main programme of the 11th Da Lat Flower Festival.



In recent time, it has launched a campaign to plant plants flowers and greenery, extending urban improvements to every residential area, agency, school, business and household.



Nguyen Van Loc, Secretary of the ward Party Committee, said the locality aims to ensure that every agency, organisation, school and business establishes or upgrades at least one floral feature, flower bed or green space.



Each residential area is expected to have at least one flower-lined street and one community flower spot, while more than 90% of households are encouraged to plant flowers or greenery in front of their homes. Hotels, restaurants, cafes and service establishments have also been called on to brighten their facades, balconies and grounds with suitable floral displays.



The Da Lat Flower Garden is one of the well-known tourist attractions that draws visitors to Lam Dong. (Photo: VNA)

Many streets, agency and school grounds, and service establishments are also being spruced up these days. Flower beds are being replenished, trees trimmed, and hotels, restaurants and cafes encouraged to decorate their premises with flowers and ornamental plants.



As the central ward, Xuan Huong-Da Lat has registered 11 programmes and activities in response to the 11th Da Lat Flower Festival, with total funding of more than 11 billion VND (nearly 428,000 USD).



The 11th Da Lat Flower Festival 2026 will be held under the theme “Da Lat – A Harmony of Flowers and Music”. The festival will feature 12 main programmes and 28 accompanying activities.



The opening ceremony is scheduled for the evening of December 19 at Lam Vien Square in Xuan Huong-Da Lat ward, while a New Year 2027 art programme, combined with the festival’s closing ceremony, will take place on the evening of December 31./.