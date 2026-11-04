Udeok Global 2026 scholarships support Vietnamese students in RoK

Seoul (VNA) – The Udeok Global 2026 scholarship award ceremony was held in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on November 4, providing financial support and encouragement to international students, including 35 Vietnamese recipients.

The programme aims to support students with strong academic records, who have overcome difficulties and demonstrated a commitment to community service.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lee Jeong Yeol, Chairman of the Wooduk Yoon Duk Byung Foundation, highlighted the role of education in developing individual capabilities, nurturing international talent and promoting cooperation among countries.

He said the scholarships not only provide financial assistance but also recognise students' efforts in learning, research and personal development, while encouraging them to make positive contributions to society.

For Vietnamese students, the scholarships offer practical support to pursue their academic and research goals while studying abroad.

Their experience in an international learning environment also provides opportunities to broaden their knowledge, build networks and strengthen mutual understanding between Vietnam and the RoK.

Established in 2010, the Wooduk Yoon Duk Byung Foundation works in education promotion, educational support and medicine. It launched its global scholarship programme for international students at universities in the RoK in 2023.

In 2026, the foundation awarded 48 scholarships, each worth 3 million KRW (approximately 2,240 USD). Of these, 35 went to Vietnamese students, 10 to Uzbek students and three to Mexican students./.