Society

Ho Chi Minh City police detain Facebooker ‘Thanh That Tha’ in GSM smear

The case followed a complaint by GSM Green and Smart Mobility JSC, which asked police to verify and act on a Facebook account that posted unverified, distorted and false claims about its operations, damaging its reputation and lawful rights and interests.

Police detain Tran Minh Thanh (Photo published by VNA)
Police detain Tran Minh Thanh (Photo published by VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City police reported on November 5 that they detained and officially launched an probe into Tran Minh Thanh, 36-year-old owner of the Facebook account “Thanh That Tha” on the allegation of “abusing democratic freedoms to infringe upon State interests and the legitimate rights and interests of organisations and individuals” under Article 331 of the Penal Code.

The case followed a complaint by GSM Green and Smart Mobility JSC, which asked police to verify and act on a Facebook account that posted unverified, distorted and false claims about its operations, damaging its reputation and lawful rights and interests.

A review by the crime investigation division of Ho Chi Minh City traced the account to Thanh. On October 24, 2026, he posted a nearly 10-minute video comparing ride-hailing apps that contained distorted and false claims about GSM.

Thanh told investigators that he posted the video to draw viewers and monetise Facebook traffic. He has not been paid because he did not meet the platform’s conditions.

Police warned that online posts and shares must comply with the law, and fabricated or false information that harms organisations’ or individuals’ reputation, legitimate rights and interests can draw administrative penalties or criminal prosecution, depending on severity./.

VNA
#Penal Code #GSM Green and Smart Mobility JSC #Ho Chi Minh City police #Facebook Ho Chi Minh City
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

An overview of the first-instance trial for Pho Duc Nam and other 187 defendants (Photo: VNA)

Life imprisonment proposed for Mr Pips, Mr Hunter

Prosecutors on November 4 proposed a life sentence for Pho Duc Nam, also known as Mr Pips, for “fraudulent appropriation of property” and 11-12 years in prison for “money laundering”, with the combined sentence amounting to life imprisonment, at his first-instance trial.

Secondary school students in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City pushes English as second language in schools

In 2027-2028, Ho Chi Minh City targets 20-30% of managers, teachers and staff in English proficiency training, 30% of establishments providing training in English/STEM/STEAM teaching methods, at least 30% of educational establishments with a complete English-speaking environment, and at least 15% of educational establishments teaching subjects in English.

A section of the Ho Chi Minh Road (Photo: VNA)

Upgrades planned for Ho Chi Minh road section from Pac Po to Cao Bang

Under project plans, the construction will cover a total length of nearly 39km starting from the Ho Chi Minh House in Pac Po, Truong Ha commune and ending at the intersection with the former National Highway 3 (now part of the Ho Chi Minh Road), in Cao Bang province's Bach Dang commune.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri studies UAV use for forest protection

Through the UAV pilot scheme at Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, Quang Tri aims to gradually expand technology applications in natural resource management, contributing to forest ecosystem protection and the long-term preservation of the World Natural Heritage site's values.

The first-instance trial held by the Hanoi People’s Court (Photo: VNA)

Trial of Chu Thi Thanh: Proposal to revise oversight of petrol price stabilisation fund

The Hanoi People’s Court commenced the first-instance trial on the morning of November 2 for Chu Thi Thanh, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Thien Minh Duc Group Joint Stock Company, along with 22 other defendants, in a case involving embezzlement, the illegal issuance and trading of invoices for state budget payments, and tax evasion.

Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc, Chairwoman of the Association for the Support of Vietnamese Handicapped and Orphans in Ho Chi Minh City, presents wheelchairs to people with disabilities (Photo: VNA)

New plan aims to empower people with disabilities, promote social inclusion

By 2030, Vietnam aims to ensure social security and improve the quality of life of people with disabilities, with priority given to those facing hardship or unable to support themselves. It also aims to ensure their appropriate participation in elected bodies and enable them to benefit from the country's development achievements.

Empowering people with disabilities to immune against online scams

Empowering people with disabilities to immune against online scams

Notably, it has organised online scam prevention training courses for more than 1,000 young people with disabilities. In coordination with the Hanoi Police, it has also conducted awareness campaigns and provided guidance to members on identifying fraudulent schemes, protecting their accounts and personal data, and verifying information before sharing it on social media.

Using specialised equipment to detect and locate unexploded ordnance in the sandy area of Hai Lang, Quang Tri province. (File photo: VNA)

Quang Tri allocates 90 billion VND for landmine clearance in six communes

The central province of Quang Tri has approved an investment of 90 billion VND (3.48 million USD) for a landmine and unexploded ordnance (UXO) clearance project for 2026-2030, aiming to clear approximately 2,400 hectares of land and provide safe ground for local socio-economic development.