Ho Chi Minh City police detain Facebooker ‘Thanh That Tha’ in GSM smear

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City police reported on November 5 that they detained and officially launched an probe into Tran Minh Thanh, 36-year-old owner of the Facebook account “Thanh That Tha” on the allegation of “abusing democratic freedoms to infringe upon State interests and the legitimate rights and interests of organisations and individuals” under Article 331 of the Penal Code.



The case followed a complaint by GSM Green and Smart Mobility JSC, which asked police to verify and act on a Facebook account that posted unverified, distorted and false claims about its operations, damaging its reputation and lawful rights and interests.



A review by the crime investigation division of Ho Chi Minh City traced the account to Thanh. On October 24, 2026, he posted a nearly 10-minute video comparing ride-hailing apps that contained distorted and false claims about GSM.



Thanh told investigators that he posted the video to draw viewers and monetise Facebook traffic. He has not been paid because he did not meet the platform’s conditions.



Police warned that online posts and shares must comply with the law, and fabricated or false information that harms organisations’ or individuals’ reputation, legitimate rights and interests can draw administrative penalties or criminal prosecution, depending on severity./.

VNA