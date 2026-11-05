Vietnam eyes deeper participation in ASEAN robotics ecosystem

Hanoi (VNA) – As artificial intelligence (AI), automation and robotics are profoundly transforming global manufacturing, ASEAN is presented with an opportunity to develop an internationally competitive robotics industry ecosystem. Vietnam, with its strengths in export-oriented manufacturing and foreign investment attraction, is well positioned to participate more deeply in the region's robotics value chains.



Rapid advances in AI, sensor technology, intelligent control systems and computing capabilities are expanding the applications of robots beyond industrial production lines into logistics, healthcare, agriculture, construction, energy and services. In particular, physical AI and embodied AI are enabling robots to perceive their surroundings, process information, make decisions and interact with the physical world, ushering in a new phase of development for the industry.



According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR)'s World Robotics 2026 report, approximately 5 million industrial robots were operating worldwide in 2025, up 9% year on year and double the figure recorded seven years earlier. More than 600,000 new industrial robots were installed during the year, representing an increase of 11%. The professional service robot market also continued to expand, particularly in transportation and logistics.



Against this backdrop, a key strategic direction for ASEAN is to shift from a model in which each member state develops its own robotics industry independently towards building a regional ecosystem based on connectivity and complementarity. Under this approach, countries could work together to develop technical standards, testing and certification mechanisms, human resources, shared research infrastructure and broader markets for robot applications.



Countries across the region are pursuing different development pathways. Singapore is focusing on research, testing and commercialisation of intelligent robots, while Malaysia and Thailand are promoting manufacturing automation and smart factory development. Indonesia is implementing its Making Indonesia 4.0 initiative. Vietnam, meanwhile, has strengths in export-oriented manufacturing and attracting foreign investment.



Differences in national capabilities could provide a foundation for a complementary ASEAN robotics value chain, rather than requiring each country to build an entire ecosystem independently. Under this approach, countries with strong research capabilities could focus on developing core technologies and standards, while economies with substantial manufacturing bases could take on integration, production and deployment. This approach offers Vietnam an opportunity to leverage its manufacturing strengths within the region's robotics industrial network.



The report proposes the ASEAN Robotics and Physical AI Initiative 2030 to promote harmonised standards, mutual recognition of testing results among member states, cross-border testing facilities, workforce training and supply chain development. A multi-country testing network could enable businesses to evaluate robotic solutions across different markets, reduce market entry costs and enhance their commercialisation capabilities./.

VNA