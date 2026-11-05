Sci-Tech

Vietnam eyes deeper participation in ASEAN robotics ecosystem

Vietnam, with its strengths in export-oriented manufacturing and foreign investment attraction, is well positioned to participate more deeply in the region's robotics value chains.

A robot demonstrates its cargo handling capabilities at the Light of Internet Expo, part of the 2026 World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
A robot demonstrates its cargo handling capabilities at the Light of Internet Expo, part of the 2026 World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As artificial intelligence (AI), automation and robotics are profoundly transforming global manufacturing, ASEAN is presented with an opportunity to develop an internationally competitive robotics industry ecosystem. Vietnam, with its strengths in export-oriented manufacturing and foreign investment attraction, is well positioned to participate more deeply in the region's robotics value chains.

Rapid advances in AI, sensor technology, intelligent control systems and computing capabilities are expanding the applications of robots beyond industrial production lines into logistics, healthcare, agriculture, construction, energy and services. In particular, physical AI and embodied AI are enabling robots to perceive their surroundings, process information, make decisions and interact with the physical world, ushering in a new phase of development for the industry.

According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR)'s World Robotics 2026 report, approximately 5 million industrial robots were operating worldwide in 2025, up 9% year on year and double the figure recorded seven years earlier. More than 600,000 new industrial robots were installed during the year, representing an increase of 11%. The professional service robot market also continued to expand, particularly in transportation and logistics.

Against this backdrop, a key strategic direction for ASEAN is to shift from a model in which each member state develops its own robotics industry independently towards building a regional ecosystem based on connectivity and complementarity. Under this approach, countries could work together to develop technical standards, testing and certification mechanisms, human resources, shared research infrastructure and broader markets for robot applications.

Countries across the region are pursuing different development pathways. Singapore is focusing on research, testing and commercialisation of intelligent robots, while Malaysia and Thailand are promoting manufacturing automation and smart factory development. Indonesia is implementing its Making Indonesia 4.0 initiative. Vietnam, meanwhile, has strengths in export-oriented manufacturing and attracting foreign investment.

Differences in national capabilities could provide a foundation for a complementary ASEAN robotics value chain, rather than requiring each country to build an entire ecosystem independently. Under this approach, countries with strong research capabilities could focus on developing core technologies and standards, while economies with substantial manufacturing bases could take on integration, production and deployment. This approach offers Vietnam an opportunity to leverage its manufacturing strengths within the region's robotics industrial network.

The report proposes the ASEAN Robotics and Physical AI Initiative 2030 to promote harmonised standards, mutual recognition of testing results among member states, cross-border testing facilities, workforce training and supply chain development. A multi-country testing network could enable businesses to evaluate robotic solutions across different markets, reduce market entry costs and enhance their commercialisation capabilities./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #ASEAN #robotics #artificial intelligence #automation
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

Related News

A roundtable on developing a localised platform for robot trading and operation in Vietnam held at the initiative launch on October 26. (Photo: VNA)

Strategic cooperation initiative aims develop robotics ecosystem

The initiative seeks to realise a plan to develop a localised platform for robot trading and operation in Vietnam. The partners will establish an industrial cooperation framework to promote robot sales, services and deployment tailored to the domestic market.

See more

GMA Awards are presented to honour outstanding AI courses at the Global MOOC & Online Education Conference 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Responsible AI, teaching overhaul, global ties dominate GMC 2026

Panelists said AI can support knowledge delivery, information processing and personalised learning, but cannot replace teachers in building independent thinking, critical capacity, emotional intelligence and humanistic values. Universities therefore need to overhaul teaching, testing and assessment and redefine lecturers’ role in an AI-integrated environment.

An overview of the seminar (Photo: VNA)

Coordinated development of energy, AI and infrastructure needed for industrial growth

Vietnam is emerging as a regional bright spot for data infrastructure development, driven by growing demand for AI, cloud computing, 5G commercialisation and digital transformation. However, the country needs coordinated preparations, including green power supplies, international submarine cable connectivity and operational capabilities meeting global standards.

Production line at Hana Micron Vina Co., Ltd in Bac Ninh city (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam works to bridge gap between chip research and commercialisation

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, Vietnam’s semiconductor industry has made notable progress. In 2025, it generated more than 21 billion USD in revenue and attracted over 14 billion USD in foreign investment through more than 240 projects. The country is now home to around 60 chip design companies and over 7,000 semiconductor design engineers.

The Golden Startup Star award, worth 100 million VND, is presented to the Doctranslate.io project (Photo: VNA)

AI-powered translation platform wins Golden Startup Star award

Doctranslate.io offers contextual translation, audio recording, transcription and content summarisation services for communication, meetings and international events. Supporting 80 languages, the platform aims to add more less widely spoken languages.

Participants at the Vietnam–RoK AI and Digital Technology Forum 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK promote AI cooperation

Vietnam attaches importance to international cooperation while building its own technological capabilities, gaining greater mastery of key technologies and strengthening its participation in global AI value chains, and the RoK is its important partner in this process.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Duc Long speaks at the international seminar entitled “Trusted Services Beyond Borders: Establishing Digital Trust Infrastructure for an AI-Driven World” on October 29, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes cross-border digital trust in AI era

As AI becomes increasingly involved in digital transactions, digital content's origin and integrity must be verified proactively, rather than merely detecting false information after it emerges, an official has said.

An overview of the reception (Photo: Quang Ninh Newspaper)

Quang Ninh, China’s Guangxi seek stronger cooperation in digital economy, AI

The city leader expressed his hope that the delegation would engage in professional exchanges with Quang Ninh’s departments and agencies to translate into concrete initiatives the cooperation areas in science and technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and the digital economy agreed upon by senior leaders of the two sides.

He Zhenwei, Chairman of the China Overseas Development Association in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China explore greater scope for high-tech cooperation

Vietnam is attracting growing interest from Chinese businesses, not only in trade and traditional manufacturing but also in high-tech sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), the digital economy, the low-altitude economy and smart agriculture, Chinese businesses and associations told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in China.

Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan (R) receives the Artemis Accords from US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks (Photo: Ministry of Science and Technology)

Vietnam joins Artemis Accords on space exploration

Vietnam views space science and technology as a strategic sector that can lift national science-technology capacity and support sustainable growth. The country wants to work with member nations on peaceful, safe, equitable, transparent and sustainable space exploration under international law, with tangible benefits for people and the planet.

Speakers at the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Experts discuss promotion of cybersecurity readiness in quantum era

Cuong said data safety and security in the quantum era is vital to the sustainable development of cities in the digital age. Ho Chi Minh City’s proactive approach aligns with the government’s strategic direction, which identifies quantum technology as a core technology requiring priority investment to enhance national technological self-reliance, he emphasised.

A modern production line of Hana Micron Vina Co., Ltd in Bac Ninh city (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks deeper role in global semiconductor value chain

As global semiconductor supply chains are restructured, experts said Vietnam’s opportunity lies not only in attracting projects but also in accumulating knowledge, technology and management expertise to move into higher-value activities.

Associate Professor Vu Viet Hung (left) visits a 3D-printed space built by robots (Photo: VNA)

Solutions proposed to harness overseas Vietnamese expertise

Assoc. Prof. Vu Viet Hung, President of the Canadian Vietnamese Scientists and Experts Association (CVSEA), said the effectiveness of OV intellectuals’ contributions depends on programme design, resource allocation and stakeholder coordination.

Vietnam International Digital Week 2026 (VIDW 2026) will take place in Quang Ninh from October 28 to 30.

Vietnam Digital Week to drive international cooperation in AI, strategic technologies

Under the theme “Intelligent Connectivity: AI Governance, Shaping AI Transformation,” the event, slated for October 28-30 in Quang Ninh city, aims to deepen policy dialogue, forge international partnerships and accelerate technology research, development, transfer and commercialisation, particularly in strategic and emerging technologies.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung speaks at the meeting the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) and the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on October 21. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam moves to standardise digital economy measurement

The digital economy is a strategic priority for Vietnam, which aims to raise its share of GDP to at least 30% by 2030, in line with the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation.