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Can Tho, Germany step up cooperation in green economy, logistics

Can Tho hopes to continue receiving support from the German Ambassador, Consul General and GIZ in connecting it with cooperation programmes, experts and resources of Germany, particularly in sustainable agriculture and fisheries, water resource management, environmental protection, climate change response and circular economy development.

The German delegation and Can Tho officials poses for a group photo at the meeting on November 5, 32026. (Photo: VNA)
The German delegation and Can Tho officials poses for a group photo at the meeting on November 5, 32026. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Can Tho city and Germany sought to strengthen cooperation in green economic development, logistics, sustainable agriculture and climate change response during a working visit by German Ambassador to Vietnam Helga Margarete Barth and representatives of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) on November 5.

During the meeting with local authorities, Barth said the delegation wants to learn about the Mekong Delta city's strategic priorities in the coming period to identify opportunities for cooperation and exchanges.

She noted that Germany plans to implement various programmes and projects, with priority given to sustainable agricultural development, climate change response and water resource management in line with Can Tho's development orientations.

The ambassador expressed confidence that the established partnership between Vietnam and Germany, together with the expanded development space of Can Tho following the administrative unit merger, will create opportunities for further economic cooperation and exchanges.

Briefing the delegation on the city's development orientations, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Truong Canh Tuyen said that from now until 2030, with a vision to 2045, Can Tho will focus on attracting investment and expanding cooperation in education – training, healthcare, logistics, science – technology, and digital transformation.

It has established and is calling for investment in a digital technology park, a concentrated information technology park and a hi-tech park, he noted.

Building on its strengths in agriculture, fisheries, processing industry, trade and services, Can Tho aims to become a logistics hub and develop a green economy. It therefore wishes to enhance links with German businesses, organisations, universities and localities to expand collaboration in investment, trade, science – technology, human resources training and technology transfer, according to Tuyen.

vnanet_potal-doan-cong-tac-cong-hoa-lien-bang-duc-lam-viec-tai-can-tho-9133704.jpg
Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee Truong Canh Tuyen (centre) at the working session with the German delegation. (Photo: VNA)

He added that Can Tho also hopes to continue receiving support from the German Ambassador, Consul General and GIZ in connecting it with cooperation programmes, experts and resources of Germany, particularly in sustainable agriculture and fisheries, water resource management, environmental protection, climate change response and circular economy development.

Tuyen also acknowledged the contributions by GIZ and other German organisations to sustainable agriculture, water resource management, environmental protection and climate change adaptation, noting that projects such as GIC and 3RProMar, along with research activities, have helped strengthen professional capacity, promote sustainable development models and mobilise resources for local socio-economic development.

Can Tho currently hosts four German-invested projects with total registered capital of approximately 24.18 million USD.

In the first nine months of 2026, the city's exports to Germany reached 10.27 million USD, mainly fishery and agricultural products, processed farm produce, and confectionery. Imports from Germany stood at 113,500 USD, with major products including agrochemicals, veterinary medicines and paper./.

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