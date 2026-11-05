Da Nang, Vietjet sign comprehensive cooperation agreement for 2026–2030

Hanoi (VNA) – The Da Nang municipal People’s Committee and Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company held a signing ceremony for a comprehensive partnership for the 2026–2030 period on the morning of November 4.



This collaboration aims to strengthen the relationship between the two parties, leverage their respective strengths and resources, and jointly implement programmes and activities in areas of mutual interest—all in alignment with the city’s development orientation and Vietjet’s operational strategy.



The ceremony was attended by Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang People's Committee; Do Xuan Quang, Vietjet Vice President; and representatives from the municipal People's Committee Office, local departments and agencies, aviation authorities, the Da Nang Tourism Association, and the business community.



Speaking at the ceremony, Thi emphasised the role of air connectivity in fostering tourism, trade, investment attraction, and international integration. In this new phase of development—characterised by expanded scope and greater potential—Da Nang continues to strengthen its links with economic and tourism hubs, both domestically and internationally, thereby effectively leveraging its advantages and broadening its market reach.



"Today's agreement provides a foundation for both sides to strengthen coordination and implement practical cooperation initiatives across various sectors, from developing air connectivity and promoting markets to business networking, communications, destination promotion, and event organisation. I encourage relevant departments, agencies, and organisations to work proactively with Vietjet to translate the agreed priorities into focused action plans with clearly defined responsibilities and effective implementation," Thi said.



Representing Vietjet, Quang shared: "Da Nang plays an important role in Vietjet's flight network, serving as a key gateway connecting central Vietnam with major economic and tourism hubs both domestically and internationally. Through our extensive domestic and international network, Vietjet has helped bring millions of visitors to Da Nang, boosting trade and tourism while promoting the city's image to international audiences."



"Under the comprehensive cooperation agreement for 2026–2030, Vietjet is committed to further expanding air connectivity and working alongside the city to promote tourism, trade, and investment, helping unlock Da Nang's potential, drive sustainable development, and deepen international integration and connectivity," he added.



Over the years, Vietjet has actively supported Da Nang in expanding its flight network, strengthening connections with key markets, and implementing communications, destination promotion, and tourism development initiatives to attract domestic and international investment. The airline has pioneered direct flights to India and collaborated in organising charter flights from Russia and countries in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).



From December 20, 2026, Vietjet plans to launch new routes connecting Da Nang with Osaka (Japan) and Jakarta (Indonesia), further expanding the city's connectivity with international markets.



Building on the positive results of their previous cooperation, Vietjet and Da Nang will strengthen their comprehensive partnership during the 2026–2030 period, focusing on expanding air connectivity, developing markets, promoting tourism, attracting investment, and supporting economic growth.



Alongside the continued development of its flight network, the two sides will collaborate to promote Da Nang's image, destinations, and tourism offerings through Vietjet's media platforms and service ecosystem. Cooperation will also cover market research, technology adoption, digital transformation, cultural, tourism and trade events, business networking, sustainable tourism, and corporate social responsibility initiatives.



As the coordinating agency, the Da Nang Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will work with Vietjet and relevant municipal departments and organisations to develop annual action plans and identify priority initiatives aligned with market demand, the city's tourism development strategy, and Vietjet's operational plans. This approach will help ensure that tourism promotion activities are closely linked with air connectivity and tourism service capacity, enhancing cooperation efficiency and optimising the resources of both sides.



The signing of the comprehensive cooperation agreement for 2026–2030 provides a foundation for Da Nang and Vietjet to further leverage their respective strengths and implement air connectivity initiatives alongside tourism promotion activities, helping expand visitor markets and support the city's tourism development in its next phase of growth./.



About Vietjet :



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.