Business

Da Nang, Vietjet sign comprehensive cooperation agreement for 2026–2030

This collaboration aims to strengthen the relationship between the two parties, leverage their respective strengths and resources, and jointly implement programmes and activities in areas of mutual interest—all in alignment with the city’s development orientation and Vietjet’s operational strategy.

The signing ceremony for a comprehensive partnership between Da Nang and Vietjet for the 2026–2030 period on November 4, 32026. (Photo: Vietjet)
The signing ceremony for a comprehensive partnership between Da Nang and Vietjet for the 2026–2030 period on November 4, 32026. (Photo: Vietjet)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Da Nang municipal People’s Committee and Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company held a signing ceremony for a comprehensive partnership for the 2026–2030 period on the morning of November 4.

This collaboration aims to strengthen the relationship between the two parties, leverage their respective strengths and resources, and jointly implement programmes and activities in areas of mutual interest—all in alignment with the city’s development orientation and Vietjet’s operational strategy.

The ceremony was attended by Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang People's Committee; Do Xuan Quang, Vietjet Vice President; and representatives from the municipal People's Committee Office, local departments and agencies, aviation authorities, the Da Nang Tourism Association, and the business community.

Speaking at the ceremony, Thi emphasised the role of air connectivity in fostering tourism, trade, investment attraction, and international integration. In this new phase of development—characterised by expanded scope and greater potential—Da Nang continues to strengthen its links with economic and tourism hubs, both domestically and internationally, thereby effectively leveraging its advantages and broadening its market reach.

"Today's agreement provides a foundation for both sides to strengthen coordination and implement practical cooperation initiatives across various sectors, from developing air connectivity and promoting markets to business networking, communications, destination promotion, and event organisation. I encourage relevant departments, agencies, and organisations to work proactively with Vietjet to translate the agreed priorities into focused action plans with clearly defined responsibilities and effective implementation," Thi said.

Representing Vietjet, Quang shared: "Da Nang plays an important role in Vietjet's flight network, serving as a key gateway connecting central Vietnam with major economic and tourism hubs both domestically and internationally. Through our extensive domestic and international network, Vietjet has helped bring millions of visitors to Da Nang, boosting trade and tourism while promoting the city's image to international audiences."

"Under the comprehensive cooperation agreement for 2026–2030, Vietjet is committed to further expanding air connectivity and working alongside the city to promote tourism, trade, and investment, helping unlock Da Nang's potential, drive sustainable development, and deepen international integration and connectivity," he added.

Over the years, Vietjet has actively supported Da Nang in expanding its flight network, strengthening connections with key markets, and implementing communications, destination promotion, and tourism development initiatives to attract domestic and international investment. The airline has pioneered direct flights to India and collaborated in organising charter flights from Russia and countries in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

From December 20, 2026, Vietjet plans to launch new routes connecting Da Nang with Osaka (Japan) and Jakarta (Indonesia), further expanding the city's connectivity with international markets.

Building on the positive results of their previous cooperation, Vietjet and Da Nang will strengthen their comprehensive partnership during the 2026–2030 period, focusing on expanding air connectivity, developing markets, promoting tourism, attracting investment, and supporting economic growth.

Alongside the continued development of its flight network, the two sides will collaborate to promote Da Nang's image, destinations, and tourism offerings through Vietjet's media platforms and service ecosystem. Cooperation will also cover market research, technology adoption, digital transformation, cultural, tourism and trade events, business networking, sustainable tourism, and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

As the coordinating agency, the Da Nang Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will work with Vietjet and relevant municipal departments and organisations to develop annual action plans and identify priority initiatives aligned with market demand, the city's tourism development strategy, and Vietjet's operational plans. This approach will help ensure that tourism promotion activities are closely linked with air connectivity and tourism service capacity, enhancing cooperation efficiency and optimising the resources of both sides.

The signing of the comprehensive cooperation agreement for 2026–2030 provides a foundation for Da Nang and Vietjet to further leverage their respective strengths and implement air connectivity initiatives alongside tourism promotion activities, helping expand visitor markets and support the city's tourism development in its next phase of growth./.

About Vietjet:

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

VNA
#Da Nang #Vietjet #flights to Da Nang #air connectivity #Da Nang tourism Da Nang
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

In the third quarter of 2026, Vietjet operates 39,000 flights and carries 7.3 million passengers. (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet posts 41% revenue growth in first nine months of 2026

In the third quarter of 2026, Vietjet operated 39,000 flights and carried 7.3 million passengers. Consolidated revenue reached 22.849 trillion VND (approx. 886 million USD), up 35% year-on-year, while net profit after tax reached 348 billion VND (approx. 13.5 million USD).

The passenger terminal at Ca Mau Airport is nearing completion. (Photo: VNA)

Ca Mau, Vietjet prepare Hanoi route with three weekly flights

Vietjet is set to launch the route with at least three weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, using A320/A321 aircraft that can seat 180–186 passengers. The service will cater to both domestic and international travellers heading to Vietnam’s southernmost tip.

Representatives from Vietjet and Satair exchange a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand cooperation in aviation supply chains, materials management and solutions supporting aircraft operations and maintenance. (Photo: VNA)

Vietjet, Satair partner to strengthen aviation supply chains

With the foundation of the Integrated Material Services (IMS) programme that currently supports Vietjet's Airbus fleet, the two companies aim to expand materials management solutions, apply digital technologies and optimise resources to improve operational efficiency and strengthen resilience to supply chain disruptions.

See more

Cutting the excise tax on petrol is expected to help reduce costs for households and businesses. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Energy price cuts to help curb inflation, boost growth: experts

The Government's decision to cut the average retail electricity price by 2% and reduce the petrol excise taxes to zero percent from November 1 is expected to ease cost pressures on consumer prices and support economic activity, particularly for businesses facing high input costs.

A production line at Yadea Vietnam’s smart manufacturing plant, which has an investment of more than 100 million USD, in Tan Hung Industrial Park, Bac Ninh city (Photo: VNA)

Improving FDI quality to strengthen growth momentum

Rapid growth in registered capital is encouraging, but unless these commitments are promptly converted into implemented projects and productive capacity, their contribution to economic growth will remain constrained.

At a workshop of Vietnam Precision Industrial No. 1 Co., Ltd (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam well-positioned to attract high-quality European investment: insiders

Vietnam has established a considerable manufacturing and export base, giving it an advantage in attracting investment from European corporations. However, amid the restructuring of global supply chains, the key objective is not merely to attract more investment, but also to enhance the quality of investment and the value it generates.

Speakers at a discussion on prospects for cooperation in developing new value chains in the context of a changing global landscape (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, EU shape future of green economy, new value chains

In his remarks Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Luong Hoang Thai said the ninth edition of the forum serves as an effective channel for regular exchanges between government agencies and business communities on policies, market development, trade connectivity and investment.

Ho Chi Minh City hosts five international industrial exhibitions (Photo: VNA)

Five industrial exhibitions open in Ho Chi Minh City

The five exhibitions comprise the 17th International Water Supply, Sanitation, Water Resources and Purification Exhibition and Conference (Vietwater 2026); Vietnam Energy Week; an international exhibition on refrigeration, air conditioning and smart buildings; Vietnam Supporting Industry Fair (VSIF); and the Vietnam Data Centre & Cloud Confex.

State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Deputy Governor Pham Thanh Ha speaks at the Government’s regular press briefing in Hanoi on November 4. Photo: VNA

Commercial banks cut listed deposit rates by 0.5 percentage points

In October, the State Bank of Vietnam directed credit institutions to mobilise all available resources, cut operating costs, share profits and step up efforts to lower interest rates. Under its directive, banks were required to cut listed deposit rates and rates on newly mobilised deposits by 0.5 percentage points per year for tenors of six months or longer, while reducing lending rates by 1.5-2 percentage points per year for production, business activities and priority sectors.

OCOP items are on display at Go!Hanoi supermarket (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s AI-led export boom meets FDI dependence, inflation test

Despite global AI-bubble risk, heavy FDI dependence and inflation pressure, Vietnam still has solid macro drivers. If it proactively clears internal bottlenecks, it has enough position and strength to weather short-term volatility and hit its double-digit growth target in the coming time.

Delegates cut the ribbon at the inauguration ceremony of the FPT Poland office. (VNA published)

Tech giant FPT expands operations in Europe

The opening of the FPT Poland office in Gdansk was not only a milestone in the corporation's development but also demonstrated the technological capabilities and international integration of Vietnamese businesses, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Poland Ha Hoang Hai