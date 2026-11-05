Politics

Vietnam, Singapore enhance defence cooperation

Highlighting the positive development of relations between the two countries and their militaries, General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Member of the Central Military Commission’s Standing Board, Chief of the VPA General Staff and Deputy Minister of National Defence, noted that Vietnam and Singapore share strategic interests and considerable potential for cooperation, as well as a common commitment to peace, stability and prosperity.

General Nguyen Tan Cuong (R) and Vice Admiral Aaron Beng inspect the guard of honour. (Photo: VNA)
General Nguyen Tan Cuong (R) and Vice Admiral Aaron Beng inspect the guard of honour. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) - A high-ranking delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), led by General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Member of the Central Military Commission’s Standing Board, Chief of the VPA General Staff and Deputy Minister of National Defence, paid an official visit to Singapore from November 4-5, at the invitation of Vice Admiral Aaron Beng, Chief of Defence Force of Singapore.

The visit further deepened bilateral defence ties, reinforcing one of the key pillars of the Vietnam-Singapore relationship.

On November 5 morning, Beng chaired an official welcome ceremony for Cuong and the Vietnamese delegation. The latter subsequently paid a courtesy call on Singaporean Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing who spoke highly of bilateral defence cooperation and underscored ASEAN’s role in maintaining peace and stability and promoting regional collaboration. He expressed his confidence that the talks between the two delegations will produce positive outcomes and advance defence ties.

Highlighting the positive development of relations between the two countries and their militaries, Cuong noted that Vietnam and Singapore share strategic interests and considerable potential for cooperation, as well as a common commitment to peace, stability and prosperity. He stressed that bilateral military and defence cooperation should continue to expand in a substantive and effective manner.

He affirmed Vietnam’s support for Singapore’s successful assumption of the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2027 and called for closer coordination to strengthen ASEAN unity and centrality. He also welcomed Singapore’s initiative on the security of critical underwater infrastructure and expressed his hope that the country will assist Vietnam and India in co-chairing the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus Experts’ Working Group on Cybersecurity for the 2027-2030 cycle.

The Vietnamese officer thanked Singapore’s Ministry of Defence and armed forces for sending a high-level delegation to the third Vietnam Defence Expo, scheduled to take place in Hanoi in late 2026, and welcomed the participation of Singaporean defence companies.

During talks with Vice Admiral Beng, the two sides reviewed the positive progress in bilateral defence cooperation, underpinned by strong political trust and regular exchanges between their defence leaders and armies. Key areas of collaboration include delegation exchanges, dialogue and consultation, exchanges between military services and branches, naval visits and personnel training.

Cooperation in search and rescue and cybersecurity has also advanced, notably through a tabletop exercise on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in 2025 and the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cybersecurity cooperation in September 2026.

For future collaboration, Cuong proposed further strengthening existing cooperation mechanisms, expanding exchanges between military services, enhancing search and rescue operations, and supporting each other at multilateral forums and international events. He also called for more strategic exchanges, cooperation between research institutes, and joint initiatives on cyberspace codes of conduct, confidence-building measures and conflict prevention.

In personnel training, he suggested establishing ties between Vietnam’s Department of Military Training and Schools under the VPA General Staff and its Singaporean counterpart, while sharing experience in training, information technology applications and digital transformation.

Regarding cybersecurity, he proposed translating the recently signed memorandum into practical cooperation activities and welcomed Singapore’s role in the ADMM Cybersecurity and Information Centre of Excellence (ACICE). He also called for stronger collaboration in responding to chemical, biological and radiological threats, maritime security, military applications of artificial intelligence, treatment of tropical and infectious diseases, and defence industry development.

Beng welcomed the proposals and expressed Singapore’s readiness to explore new areas of cooperation in line with the interests of both countries. He said he hopes Vietnam will continue supporting Singapore at multilateral forums, particularly within ASEAN, during its 2027 Chairmanship.

Exchanging views on regional and international developments, the two sides underscored the need for greater solidarity and cooperation in addressing traditional and non-traditional security challenges amid rapid advances in military technology. Cuong reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to resolving disputes peacefully and in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and ensuring navigation and aviation security, safety and freedom.

Both sides expressed confidence that bilateral defence cooperation will continue to develop comprehensively and substantively.

During the visit, the Vietnamese delegation toured ST Engineering and the Singapore Armed Forces’ Multi-Mission Range Complex (MMRC).

Earlier, Lieutenant General Vu Huu Hanh, Commander of the Command 86, held bilateral meetings with the Chief Executive of the Cyber Security Command of Singapore and the Executive Director of ACICE. Rear Admiral Le Ba Quan, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People’s Navy, attended a working breakfast with Singapore’s Chief of Navy./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #General Nguyen Tan Cuong #Vice Admiral Aaron Beng #Vietnam-Singapore defence cooperation Singapore
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

olitburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (right) receives head of Singapore's Public Service Division (PSD) Christopher Pragasam in Hanoi on October 20 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Singapore seek to deepen cooperation in personnel training

Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu expressed appreciation for Singapore’s support for Vietnam’s reform, development and international integration, particularly through practical training programmes and the sharing of experience in policymaking, economic management and effective policy implementation.

See more

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung receives Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Foreign Ministry of Oman Khalifa bin Ali bin Issa Al-Harthy in Hanoi on November 5. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Oman urged to open diplomatic missions soon

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung praised the outcomes of the fifth political consultation between the two foreign ministries, held on November 4, and called on them to strengthen coordination, build political trust and promote exchanges of high-level and other delegations.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership develops comprehensively, substantively: Spokesperson

Over recent years, the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continued to develop comprehensively and substantively through all Party, Government and parliamentary channels, as well as people-to-people exchanges, and cooperation between ministries, sectors and localities, and across all fields, said Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang.

Deputy Nguyen Hai Dung from Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

1946 Constitution remains cornerstone of Vietnam’s legal system: NA deputies

Looking back on the 80-year journey since the country’s first Constitution was adopted, deputy Trinh Ngoc Phuong from Tay Ninh province said the 1946 Constitution has served as a thread connecting different periods of the country’s constitutional development. Although constitutional provisions had evolved to meet practical requirements, its core value of serving the people remained unchanged.

☕ Afternoon briefing on November 5

☕ Afternoon briefing on November 5

Leaders attending the National Great Unity Festival celebrations in Vinh Long and Da Nang, Vietnam targeting an annual reduction of more than 10% in social order-related crimes by 2035, and a tea appreciation night held as part of the Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival 2026 are among news highlights on November 5.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang speaks at the ministry's regular press briefing in Hanoi on November 5 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam strongly condemns cyberattacks in Europe

Vietnam's view is that cybersecurity efforts should shift strongly from passive response to proactive prevention, forecasting and preparedness, ensuring cybersecurity in tandem with protecting the essential activities of the economy and people's daily lives.

Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers push sharper rules for infrastructure critical to national security

The draft law on protection of infrastructure related to national security should spell out core conditions, including the level of impact on national security, the risk of disrupting essential operations and the need for special protection. He said the Government should set detailed technical criteria, said a deputy from Lam Dong province.

☀️ Morning digest on November 5

☀️ Morning digest on November 5

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's reception for Lao NA President Sonexay Siphandone, Vietnam attending the 11th Lancang–Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and the Vietnam-EU Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum 2026 are among news highlights on November 4 evening.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang (right) and Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Foreign Ministry of Oman Khalifa bin Ali bin Issa Al-Harthy in Hanoi on November 4 (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Oman convene fifth political consultation

The officials agreed to use the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027 as an important milestone to further deepen bilateral relations, enhance economic resilience and diversify partners amid global uncertainties.