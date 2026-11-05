Politics

Vietnam, Indonesia step up academic exchanges and leadership training

Politburo Member and Director of the (HCMA) Assoc. Prof. Dr. Doan Minh Huan proposed four key areas of cooperation to take bilateral ties between the two academies to a new level.

At the meeting in Hanoi on November 5 between Politburo Member and President of the HCMA Assoc. Prof. Dr. Doan Minh Huan and a high-level delegation from LEMHANNAS led by its Governor, Dr. Ace Hasan Syadzily. (Photo: VNA)
At the meeting in Hanoi on November 5 between Politburo Member and President of the HCMA Assoc. Prof. Dr. Doan Minh Huan and a high-level delegation from LEMHANNAS led by its Governor, Dr. Ace Hasan Syadzily. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Indonesia’s National Resilience Institute (LEMHANNAS) have agreed to expand academic exchanges, leadership training and strategic research cooperation, aiming to further strengthen ties between the two institutions and contribute to the Vietnam-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The agreement was reached during a meeting in Hanoi on November 5 between Politburo Member and President of the HCMA Assoc. Prof. Dr. Doan Minh Huan and a high-level delegation from LEMHANNAS led by its Governor, Dr. Ace Hasan Syadzily.

Welcoming the Indonesian delegation, Huan highlighted the valuable ideological legacy of President Ho Chi Minh and President Sukarno, noting that both countries have shared strong commitments to independence, self-reliance, national resilience and great national unity since 1945.

He proposed four key areas of cooperation to take bilateral ties between the two academies to a new level.

These include jointly organising international conferences and forums on strategic issues of mutual interest; establishing a pool of experts and promoting exchanges of lecturers and trainees in leadership and management programmes; setting up annual channels for theoretical exchanges and strategic dialogue between the two academies and the two countries through Party-to-Party and State diplomacy; and conducting further research to preserve and promote the historical and ideological legacies of President Ho Chi Minh and President Sukarno in the new era.

Briefing the delegation on Vietnam’s development, Huan said the country is entering a new development era after 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal), with a focus on transforming its growth model through science and technology, innovation and digital transformation. Vietnam aims to sustain double-digit economic growth and become a high-income developed country by 2045.

He also highlighted the country's major administrative restructuring, including reducing the number of administrative levels from four to three, ministries and ministerial-level agencies from 22 to 17, and provincial-level administrative units from 63 to 34, while abolishing district-level administration. The reforms reflect a shift from traditional management towards development-oriented governance.

The academy is also renewing its leadership training model, placing greater emphasis on practical capabilities, adaptive thinking, digital platforms and artificial intelligence (AI), while expanding field-based learning and laboratory activities.

Huan expressed his readiness to lead a delegation to Jakarta to sign a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) and attend a joint seminar.

For his part, Syadzily welcomed the strong development of the Vietnam-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership since its establishment during Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s visit to Indonesia in March 2025, as well as the two countries’ 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

He spoke highly of Vietnam’s impressive economic growth, administrative reforms and success in attracting investment, describing these as valuable practical experiences for policymakers and managers in Indonesia.

Recalling cooperation between the two academies since 2013, he stressed the need to renew and deepen their partnership through a new MoU, with a focus on academic exchanges, leadership training and the sharing of strategic research, including Indonesia’s national resilience philosophy.

He agreed with Huan’s proposals and affirmed LEMHANNAS’s readiness to welcome a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics to Jakarta to finalise the new MoU.

Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Adam Mulawarman Tugio pledged that the embassy would work closely with both institutions to facilitate concrete cooperation programmes, contributing to stronger bilateral ties.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides agreed to task their relevant agencies with urgently reviewing and finalising the cooperation framework, paving the way for the signing of a new MoU in Jakarta and the implementation of thematic seminars and personnel exchange programmes in the coming time./.

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