Female lawmakers urged to strengthen legislative role, stay close to voters

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man has called on female lawmakers to actively contribute to legislative reforms, strengthen supervision, promote gender equality and make greater use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in parliamentary activities.

The NA President made the request at a ceremony in Hanoi on November 5 to launch the Group of Female Deputies of the 16th National Assembly (2026-2031).

Established under Resolution No. 273/NQ-UBTVQH16 issued by the NA Standing Committee on May 26, 2026, the group has 150 members. Its standing board has nine members, including one chairwoman, seven vice chairwomen and one member serving as secretary.

Presenting the establishment resolution and congratulating the group, NA President Man noted that the proportion of female deputies has remained above 30% in the 14th, 15th and 16th tenures, earning positive recognition from international organisations working on gender equality. Their contributions have played an important role in the legislature's performance, particularly in lawmaking, supervision and decisions on major national issues, he said.

Highlighting the NA's recent legislative achievements, NA President Man said the legislature has handled a substantial workload. In the current 16th tenure, it passed nine laws at its first session and 17 others at its first extraordinary session. At its second session, it is expected to consider and adopt 39 laws.

He recalled that General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam had praised these achievements, noting that institutions are no longer the main bottleneck to development, with challenges now lying in implementation.

However, NA President Man stressed that the NA must not become complacent. It should continue improving the quality of legislation, supervision and decision-making on major national issues, ensuring that its work delivers practical and measurable results.

He urged female deputies to fully embrace the spirit of renewing legislative thinking and effectively implement the Politburo's Conclusion No. 17-KL/TW on legislative orientations for the 16th NA. They should actively contribute to improving the legal system, resolving institutional obstacles and unlocking resources for national development.

The group should strengthen solidarity and serve as a forum for networking, sharing information and experience, and supporting members in fulfilling their responsibilities as elected representatives.

Female deputies were also encouraged to conduct in-depth research into issues concerning women, children, gender equality and female personnel development, thereby making practical contributions to relevant policies and legislation.

The top legislator called on the group to further promote parliamentary and people-to-people diplomacy, expand exchanges and learn from the experience of foreign parliaments and international organisations, particularly female parliamentarians' activities within the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

He also highlighted digital transformation and AI applications in legislative work, supervision and decision-making. While technology has helped process large volumes of documents, save time and improve efficiency, he stressed that AI is only a supporting tool and that people remained the decisive factor. Female deputies should therefore proactively apply new technologies while making full use of their own capabilities, intelligence and sense of responsibility.

In particular, he asked them to follow General Secretary and President Lam's guidance at a meeting with female deputies on October 29: remain close to voters and the public, listen to their concerns and aspirations, and promptly bring their opinions to parliamentary discussions while proposing solutions to competent authorities.

NA Vice President Nguyen Thi Thanh, who is also chairwoman of the group, said it would continue renewing its activities in 2027 and throughout the tenure to make them more practical and effective. Priorities include strengthening connections, sharing experience and improving members' professional skills, especially those of first-time deputies.

The group will also focus on initiatives concerning women, children, families and gender equality, while promoting female deputies' contributions to legislation, supervision, parliamentary diplomacy and social and humanitarian activities, including support for orphans and disadvantaged children.

Thanh called on every member to demonstrate political resolve, intelligence, solidarity, initiative and creativity, and to actively contribute practical ideas to building a more cohesive and effective group./.