Society

Hung Yen marks 2026 Vietnam Law Day

Hung Yen officials launched a set of justice-sector digital systems, including a grassroots mediation database with AI lookup and consultation, a provincial bailiff record database, the provincial justice digital data centre and the digital communications centre of the provincial Department of Justice.

The launch of software, systems, and digital transformation models for the justice sector in Hung Yen province. (Photo: VNA)
The launch of software, systems, and digital transformation models for the justice sector in Hung Yen province. (Photo: VNA)

Hung Yen (VNA) – The northern province of Hung Yen held a ceremony on November 5 marking 2026 Vietnam Law Day (November 9).

In his speech, Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Le Huy said the province, newly merged and running a two-tier local administration, is determined to hit double-digit growth. It is pitching a transparent legal environment, smooth administrative procedures and a clean public service machine as both a growth launchpad and a shield for citizens’ legitimate rights and interests.

Its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) rose 11.22% in the first nine months of 2026, the seventh-fastest nationwide. Its index of industrial production climbed 15.64% over 10 months; retail goods and service revenue hit 250.4 trillion VND, up 17.41%; and trade hit 22.44 billion USD, up 30.09%. Hung Yen also set up legal dissemination and education coordination councils in 104 communes and wards and reviewed 1,231 post-merger legal documents for retention, repeal or replacement.

Deputy Minister of Justice Nguyen Thanh Ngoc told Hung Yen to build enabling legal mechanisms that move first and clear the way. The provincial judicial agencies should act as institutional gatekeepers, ensuring development policies are backed by solid, workable legal corridors and putting citizens and businesses at the centre.

Ngoc said the province must prepare to enforce the 2026 Law on Legal Dissemination and Education, push digital tools and AI, and direct resources to vulnerable groups.

It was also urged to join the Party Central Committee’s project on a law-respecting culture, design a local version and uphold the responsibility for leading by example among officials and civil servants.

The province should develop professional legal services with strong ethics, expand legal support for small and medium-sized enterprises, cooperatives and business households, improve legal assistance and grassroots judicial staffing, and keep flagging practical bottlenecks to help fix the national legal system.

At the event, officials launched a set of justice-sector digital systems, including a grassroots mediation database with AI lookup and consultation, a provincial bailiff record database, the provincial justice digital data centre and the digital communications centre of the provincial Department of Justice./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnam Law Day #Hung Yen #Law on Legal Dissemination and Education #digital data #digital communications #NQ 66 Hung Yen
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