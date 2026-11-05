Politics

Vietnam, Oman urged to open diplomatic missions soon

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung praised the outcomes of the fifth political consultation between the two foreign ministries, held on November 4, and called on them to strengthen coordination, build political trust and promote exchanges of high-level and other delegations.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung receives Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Foreign Ministry of Oman Khalifa bin Ali bin Issa Al-Harthy in Hanoi on November 5. (Photo: VNA)
Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung receives Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Foreign Ministry of Oman Khalifa bin Ali bin Issa Al-Harthy in Hanoi on November 5. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Oman should work to open diplomatic missions in each other’s capitals as soon as possible to strengthen bilateral ties, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung said at a reception for Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Foreign Ministry of Oman Khalifa bin Ali bin Issa Al-Harthy in Hanoi on November 5.

Trung welcomed the Omani official’s working visit to Vietnam from November 3-5 and thanked Omani leaders for their goodwill and commitment to expanding cooperation with Vietnam.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese minister conveyed General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s greetings and invitation to visit Vietnam to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said. He also extended greetings and an invitation to Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi.

Trung praised the outcomes of the fifth political consultation between the two foreign ministries, held on November 4, and called on them to strengthen coordination, build political trust and promote exchanges of high-level and other delegations.

Highlighting the complementary needs and strengths of the two countries, he urged both sides to implement signed agreements effectively and facilitate the operation of the Vietnam-Oman Joint Investment Fund.

He also called for specific cooperation projects in energy, logistics, investment, agricultural and seafood exports, consumer goods and the halal industry.

Al-Harthy thanked Trung for the reception and agreed with his assessment of bilateral cooperation potential. He pledged to work closely with Vietnam to promote high-level exchanges, improve existing cooperation mechanisms and expand economic, trade and investment ties.

Discussing regional and international issues of shared concern, Trung appreciated Oman’s strategic role and mediation efforts in conflicts in the Middle East. Both sides stressed the importance of upholding international law and the United Nations Charter, as well as the international community's responsibility to foster an environment conducive to an early peaceful solution, an end to hostilities, energy security and the uninterrupted flow of international shipping routes.

During the visit, Al-Harthy held the fifth political consultation with Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Hang and working sessions with Vietnamese partners./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Vietnam - Oman #Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang (right) and Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Foreign Ministry of Oman Khalifa bin Ali bin Issa Al-Harthy in Hanoi on November 4 (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Oman convene fifth political consultation

The officials agreed to use the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027 as an important milestone to further deepen bilateral relations, enhance economic resilience and diversify partners amid global uncertainties.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang (left) and her Omani counterpart Khalifa Bin Ali Al Harthy on September 24 co-chair the 4th Vietnam–Oman political consultation. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Oman strengthen friendship, comprehensive cooperation

The two sides agreed that the two economies are complementary and hold great potential for cooperation. Building on the success of the Vietnam–Oman Investment Fund and the New Era Growth Fund, they committed to boosting exchanges at all levels, especially high-level visits, and expanding trade and investment ties in areas such as food security, fisheries, logistics, AI, and renewable energy.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang (L) and OCCI Chairman Sheikh Faisal Abdullah Al Rawas (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Oman step up economic and innovation cooperation

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang on September 23 held meetings with senior leaders of Oman’s investment and business community during her working visit to the country, focusing on deepening economic, trade and innovation partnerships.

See more

General Nguyen Tan Cuong (R) and Vice Admiral Aaron Beng inspect the guard of honour. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Singapore enhance defence cooperation

Highlighting the positive development of relations between the two countries and their militaries, General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Member of the Central Military Commission’s Standing Board, Chief of the VPA General Staff and Deputy Minister of National Defence, noted that Vietnam and Singapore share strategic interests and considerable potential for cooperation, as well as a common commitment to peace, stability and prosperity.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership develops comprehensively, substantively: Spokesperson

Over recent years, the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continued to develop comprehensively and substantively through all Party, Government and parliamentary channels, as well as people-to-people exchanges, and cooperation between ministries, sectors and localities, and across all fields, said Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang.

Deputy Nguyen Hai Dung from Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

1946 Constitution remains cornerstone of Vietnam’s legal system: NA deputies

Looking back on the 80-year journey since the country’s first Constitution was adopted, deputy Trinh Ngoc Phuong from Tay Ninh province said the 1946 Constitution has served as a thread connecting different periods of the country’s constitutional development. Although constitutional provisions had evolved to meet practical requirements, its core value of serving the people remained unchanged.

☕ Afternoon briefing on November 5

☕ Afternoon briefing on November 5

Leaders attending the National Great Unity Festival celebrations in Vinh Long and Da Nang, Vietnam targeting an annual reduction of more than 10% in social order-related crimes by 2035, and a tea appreciation night held as part of the Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival 2026 are among news highlights on November 5.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang speaks at the ministry's regular press briefing in Hanoi on November 5 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam strongly condemns cyberattacks in Europe

Vietnam's view is that cybersecurity efforts should shift strongly from passive response to proactive prevention, forecasting and preparedness, ensuring cybersecurity in tandem with protecting the essential activities of the economy and people's daily lives.

Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers push sharper rules for infrastructure critical to national security

The draft law on protection of infrastructure related to national security should spell out core conditions, including the level of impact on national security, the risk of disrupting essential operations and the need for special protection. He said the Government should set detailed technical criteria, said a deputy from Lam Dong province.

☀️ Morning digest on November 5

☀️ Morning digest on November 5

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's reception for Lao NA President Sonexay Siphandone, Vietnam attending the 11th Lancang–Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and the Vietnam-EU Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum 2026 are among news highlights on November 4 evening.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (first, right) and other heads of the delegations at the 11th Lancang–Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Beijing on November 4, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam proposes stronger Mekong–Lancang connectivity to respond to challenges

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung suggested a resilient and innovative Mekong–Lancang region be built, regional connectivity strengthened, coordination between the MLC and other regional and Mekong cooperation mechanisms boosted, cooperation in addressing non-traditional security challenges fostered, and people placed at the centre of the MLC.