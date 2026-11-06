☀️ Morning digest on November 6

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will pay an official visit to Japan from November 8 to 11, at the invitation of the Japanese State, according to Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang.



Speaking at the ministry’s regular press conference on November 5, Hang noted that over recent years, the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continued to develop comprehensively and substantively through all Party, Government and parliamentary channels, as well as people-to-people exchanges, and cooperation between ministries, sectors and localities, and across all fields. Read full story



- A high-ranking delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), led by General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Member of the Central Military Commission’s Standing Board, Chief of the VPA General Staff and Deputy Minister of National Defence, paid an official visit to Singapore from November 4-5, at the invitation of Vice Admiral Aaron Beng, Chief of Defence Force of Singapore.



The visit further deepened bilateral defence ties, reinforcing one of the key pillars of the Vietnam-Singapore relationship. Read full story



- Vietnam and Oman should work to open diplomatic missions in each other’s capitals as soon as possible to strengthen bilateral ties, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung said at a reception for Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Foreign Ministry of Oman Khalifa bin Ali bin Issa Al-Harthy in Hanoi on November 5.



Trung welcomed the Omani official’s working visit to Vietnam from November 3-5 and thanked Omani leaders for their goodwill and commitment to expanding cooperation with Vietnam. Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung received in Hanoi on November 5 Pierre Barnabé, Chief Operating Officer of French technology group Dassault Systèmes.



At the meeting, the Deputy PM praised the group's contributions to promoting technology cooperation between Vietnam and France, particularly its collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the National Innovation Centre (NIC) to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for digital twins and artificial intelligence (AI) in Hanoi. Read full story



- Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung received a delegation from Agence France-Presse (AFP), led by its Chairman and CEO Fabrice Fries, at its headquarters in Hanoi on November 5.



Welcoming the AFP delegation, Nhung described the meeting as an important opportunity for the two agencies to review their cooperation, share development priorities and identify practical areas for closer coordination in the coming time. Read full story



- Two Vietnamese documentary heritage collections, “The Cliff-based Inscriptions on Non Nuoc Mountain” in Ninh Binh province and Pho Hien stone steles in Hung Yen province, have been inscribed on on UNESCO's Memory of the World Regional Register for Asia and the Pacific, bringing the country's total number of UNESCO-recognised documentary heritage items to 13.



The recognition highlights the historical, cultural and documentary values of the two collections while acknowledging Vietnam's contributions to preserving and sharing the common heritage of the Asia-Pacific region as well as the world. Read full story./.

VNA