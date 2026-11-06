Politics

☀️ Morning digest on November 6

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on November 6

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will pay an official visit to Japan from November 8 to 11, at the invitation of the Japanese State, according to Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang.

Speaking at the ministry’s regular press conference on November 5, Hang noted that over recent years, the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continued to develop comprehensively and substantively through all Party, Government and parliamentary channels, as well as people-to-people exchanges, and cooperation between ministries, sectors and localities, and across all fields. Read full story

- A high-ranking delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), led by General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Member of the Central Military Commission’s Standing Board, Chief of the VPA General Staff and Deputy Minister of National Defence, paid an official visit to Singapore from November 4-5, at the invitation of Vice Admiral Aaron Beng, Chief of Defence Force of Singapore.

The visit further deepened bilateral defence ties, reinforcing one of the key pillars of the Vietnam-Singapore relationship. Read full story

- Vietnam and Oman should work to open diplomatic missions in each other’s capitals as soon as possible to strengthen bilateral ties, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung said at a reception for Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Foreign Ministry of Oman Khalifa bin Ali bin Issa Al-Harthy in Hanoi on November 5.

Trung welcomed the Omani official’s working visit to Vietnam from November 3-5 and thanked Omani leaders for their goodwill and commitment to expanding cooperation with Vietnam. Read full story

- Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung received in Hanoi on November 5 Pierre Barnabé, Chief Operating Officer of French technology group Dassault Systèmes.

At the meeting, the Deputy PM praised the group's contributions to promoting technology cooperation between Vietnam and France, particularly its collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the National Innovation Centre (NIC) to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for digital twins and artificial intelligence (AI) in Hanoi. Read full story

- Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung received a delegation from Agence France-Presse (AFP), led by its Chairman and CEO Fabrice Fries, at its headquarters in Hanoi on November 5.

Welcoming the AFP delegation, Nhung described the meeting as an important opportunity for the two agencies to review their cooperation, share development priorities and identify practical areas for closer coordination in the coming time. Read full story

- Two Vietnamese documentary heritage collections, “The Cliff-based Inscriptions on Non Nuoc Mountain” in Ninh Binh province and Pho Hien stone steles in Hung Yen province, have been inscribed on on UNESCO's Memory of the World Regional Register for Asia and the Pacific, bringing the country's total number of UNESCO-recognised documentary heritage items to 13.

The recognition highlights the historical, cultural and documentary values of the two collections while acknowledging Vietnam's contributions to preserving and sharing the common heritage of the Asia-Pacific region as well as the world. Read full story./.

VNA
#morning digest #Vietnam News Agency
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

☀️ Morning digest on November 5

☀️ Morning digest on November 5

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's reception for Lao NA President Sonexay Siphandone, Vietnam attending the 11th Lancang–Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and the Vietnam-EU Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum 2026 are among news highlights on November 4 evening.

☕ Afternoon briefing on November 5

☕ Afternoon briefing on November 5

Leaders attending the National Great Unity Festival celebrations in Vinh Long and Da Nang, Vietnam targeting an annual reduction of more than 10% in social order-related crimes by 2035, and a tea appreciation night held as part of the Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival 2026 are among news highlights on November 5.

See more

Le Hong Phong Lower Secondary School in Ha Long ward, Quang Ninh city. Public science and technology organisations, public educational institutions, and non-profit private educational institutions are expected to be exempt from tax in accordance with government regulations. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments considered for rules on income, non-agricultural land use taxes

The draft law incorporates provisions on corporate and personal income tax exemptions for income generated from providing catering services for educational institutions and medical establishments, cases of non-agricultural land use tax exemption for educational institutions, and non-agricultural land use tax exemption for ethnic minorities.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung receives Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Foreign Ministry of Oman Khalifa bin Ali bin Issa Al-Harthy in Hanoi on November 5. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Oman urged to open diplomatic missions soon

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung praised the outcomes of the fifth political consultation between the two foreign ministries, held on November 4, and called on them to strengthen coordination, build political trust and promote exchanges of high-level and other delegations.

General Nguyen Tan Cuong (R) and Vice Admiral Aaron Beng inspect the guard of honour. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Singapore enhance defence cooperation

Highlighting the positive development of relations between the two countries and their militaries, General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Member of the Central Military Commission’s Standing Board, Chief of the VPA General Staff and Deputy Minister of National Defence, noted that Vietnam and Singapore share strategic interests and considerable potential for cooperation, as well as a common commitment to peace, stability and prosperity.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership develops comprehensively, substantively: Spokesperson

Over recent years, the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continued to develop comprehensively and substantively through all Party, Government and parliamentary channels, as well as people-to-people exchanges, and cooperation between ministries, sectors and localities, and across all fields, said Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang.

Deputy Nguyen Hai Dung from Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

1946 Constitution remains cornerstone of Vietnam’s legal system: NA deputies

Looking back on the 80-year journey since the country’s first Constitution was adopted, deputy Trinh Ngoc Phuong from Tay Ninh province said the 1946 Constitution has served as a thread connecting different periods of the country’s constitutional development. Although constitutional provisions had evolved to meet practical requirements, its core value of serving the people remained unchanged.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang speaks at the ministry's regular press briefing in Hanoi on November 5 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam strongly condemns cyberattacks in Europe

Vietnam's view is that cybersecurity efforts should shift strongly from passive response to proactive prevention, forecasting and preparedness, ensuring cybersecurity in tandem with protecting the essential activities of the economy and people's daily lives.

Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers push sharper rules for infrastructure critical to national security

The draft law on protection of infrastructure related to national security should spell out core conditions, including the level of impact on national security, the risk of disrupting essential operations and the need for special protection. He said the Government should set detailed technical criteria, said a deputy from Lam Dong province.