Society

Hanoi explores new opportunities for practical cooperation with UK

The delegation's agenda focused on sectors directly linked to the capital's development, building on existing foundations, including the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), the UK's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), 607 investment projects worth approximately 4.66 billion USD by the UK in Vietnam, and more than 12,000 Vietnamese students studying in the European nation.

Nguyen Van Phong, Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee (left), presents a gift to leaders of Somerset House and design company GreenSpace. (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Van Phong, Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee (left), presents a gift to leaders of Somerset House and design company GreenSpace. (Photo: VNA)

London (VNA) – A Hanoi delegation led by Nguyen Van Phong, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, paid a working visit to the UK from October 30 to November 4, seeking to expand practical cooperation in tourism, education and training, cultural industries, and engagement with Vietnamese intellectuals in the UK.

The visit came just over a year after Vietnam and the UK upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in October 2025, providing a new framework for Hanoi to translate bilateral ties into concrete cooperation initiatives.

The delegation's agenda focused on sectors directly linked to the capital's development, building on existing foundations, including the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), the UK's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), 607 investment projects worth approximately 4.66 billion USD by the UK in Vietnam, and more than 12,000 Vietnamese students studying in the European nation.

At a tourism pavilion within the Vietnam exhibition area at World Travel Market (WTM) London 2026, Phong introduced the capital’s more than 1,000-year history, highlighting heritage sites such as the Thang Long Imperial Citadel and the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature - National University), its Old Quarter and traditional craft villages, as well as its culinary, artistic and contemporary creative offerings.

Hanoi aims to develop professional, high-quality and sustainable tourism, drawing on culture, heritage, cuisine, craft villages and creativity to create distinctive products, he said, noting that in the first 10 months of this year, the capital served 30.36 million visitors, including 7.57 million international arrivals, while British visitors increased 23.5% in 2025.

Hanoi hopes to strengthen cooperation between the two sides’ businesses to develop demand-driven programmes, extend visitor stays and enrich travel experiences, Phong said.

Education and training also featured prominently in bilateral cooperation. At a meeting with James Shipton, Country Director of the British Council in Vietnam, the two sides reviewed longstanding collaboration in teacher training, English language teaching and learning, and foreign-language testing and assessment.

Twenty-four high schools in Hanoi have implemented integrated education programmes using UK learning materials, giving students greater access to modern teaching methods. Building on this, Hanoi proposed that the British Council focus on key areas, including school governance, innovation in teaching methods and assessment, digital transformation, AI applications and foreign language proficiency standardisation.

The two sides also agreed to establish a regular coordination mechanism between the Hanoi Department of Education and Training and the British Council, paving the way for specific cooperation plans for 2027–2030.

At a seminar with the Vietnamese Intellectuals Society in the UK and Ireland (VIS), the city’s representatives highlighted the potential contribution of more than 200 Vietnamese scientists and intellectuals working in the European country, whose expertise spans education, healthcare, information technology, artificial intelligence, finance, urban development, the environment and energy.

Hanoi called on the society and experts to provide advices on the city's plans and programmes, particularly solutions to 30 major challenges facing the capital.

The delegation also met with representatives of University College London (UCL), proposing short-term training courses for Hanoi officials and teachers, as well as scholarship programmes and expert exchanges.

They also explored Somerset House, a former heritage building transformed into a self-governing creative hub, as a model Hanoi could consider piloting, and met with design company GreenSpace.

During a meeting with the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK, Hanoi delegates shared ambition to become a global city through substantive external relations with capitals and major cities worldwide. The city expressed its interest in attracting British and Irish financial groups and technology businesses to priority sectors, including Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park and green finance, while seeking to learn from London and connect with its financial resources.

Phong expressed his belief that with support from the Embassy, the British Council, VIS and international partners, Hanoi-UK cooperation will deepen and become more effective and sustainable, contributing to the capital’s development and strengthening the Vietnam-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Hanoi #UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement #Hanoi Party Committee #Vietnam-UK relations #Hanoi-UK cooperation Ha Noi United Kingdom
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly depart Hanoi on October 28 for a three-day official visit to the UK. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary leaves Hanoi for official visit to UK

The official visit by Party General Secretary To Lam, his spouse, and the high-ranking delegation coincides with the 15th anniversary of the Vietnam–UK Strategic Partnership (2010-2025). It marks an important milestone, offering an opportunity for both countries to review bilateral cooperation, highlight key achievements, and outline new directions for advancing their partnership in the years ahead.

See more

Chu Thi Thanh (front, centre) and other defendants at the court (Photo: VNA)

“Petrol tycoon” Chu Thi Thanh jailed for 18 years

The Hanoi People’s Court handed down the ruling on November 5 after four days of trial and deliberation, sentencing Thanh and 22 co-defendants in a case involving embezzlement, illegal issuance and trading of invoices and documents for state budget payments; and tax evasion at Thien Minh Duc Group JSC and relevant units.

Deputy Health Minister Tran Van Thuan is dismissed from office. (Photo published by VNA)

Deputy Health Minister Tran Van Thuan dismissed from office

Under the decision, Tran Van Thuan, Deputy Minister of Health and Chairman of the Vietnam National Medical Council, is dismissed from office due to violations and shortcomings in the performance of his duties, for which the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat had previously imposed disciplinary action against him.

Phu Quoc special zone steps up green transition ahead of APEC 2027

Phu Quoc special zone steps up green transition ahead of APEC 2027

Phu Quoc special zone in the southern province of An Giang is being positioned as a nationally and internationally recognised centre for eco-tourism and a driving force for the marine economy. It now faces an urgent need to shift towards a green and sustainable growth model.

Delegations of the Vietnam News Agency and Agence France-Presse (AFP) pose for a photo at their meeting in Hanoi on November 5. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam News Agency, AFP seek to strengthen cooperation

Welcoming the AFP delegation, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung described the meeting as an important opportunity for the two agencies to review their cooperation, share development priorities and identify practical areas for closer coordination in the coming time.

The launch of software, systems, and digital transformation models for the justice sector in Hung Yen province. (Photo: VNA)

Hung Yen marks 2026 Vietnam Law Day

Hung Yen officials launched a set of justice-sector digital systems, including a grassroots mediation database with AI lookup and consultation, a provincial bailiff record database, the provincial justice digital data centre and the digital communications centre of the provincial Department of Justice.

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang meets with representatives of Vietnamese associations in the UK. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese community in UK preserves cultural identity

In February 2027, Tet culture and the Vietnamese language are expected to feature for the first time as the main focus on the central stage of the annual Lunar New Year event at the National Maritime Museum in the UK, part of the Maritime Greenwich World Heritage Site. The 2027 London Ao Dai Week is also expected to go ahead.

An overview of the first-instance trial for Pho Duc Nam and other 187 defendants (Photo: VNA)

Life imprisonment proposed for Mr Pips, Mr Hunter

Prosecutors on November 4 proposed a life sentence for Pho Duc Nam, also known as Mr Pips, for “fraudulent appropriation of property” and 11-12 years in prison for “money laundering”, with the combined sentence amounting to life imprisonment, at his first-instance trial.

Secondary school students in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City pushes English as second language in schools

In 2027-2028, Ho Chi Minh City targets 20-30% of managers, teachers and staff in English proficiency training, 30% of establishments providing training in English/STEM/STEAM teaching methods, at least 30% of educational establishments with a complete English-speaking environment, and at least 15% of educational establishments teaching subjects in English.

A section of the Ho Chi Minh Road (Photo: VNA)

Upgrades planned for Ho Chi Minh road section from Pac Po to Cao Bang

Under project plans, the construction will cover a total length of nearly 39km starting from the Ho Chi Minh House in Pac Po, Truong Ha commune and ending at the intersection with the former National Highway 3 (now part of the Ho Chi Minh Road), in Cao Bang province's Bach Dang commune.