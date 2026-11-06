Deputy Health Minister Tran Van Thuan dismissed from office

Hanoi (VNA) – Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc has signed Decision No. 2110/QD-TTg dated November 5, 2026, imposing administrative disciplinary action on Tran Van Thuan, Deputy Minister of Health and Chairman of the Vietnam National Medical Council.



Under the decision, Thuan is dismissed from office due to violations and shortcomings in the performance of his duties, for which the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat had previously imposed disciplinary action against him.



The disciplinary measure takes effect from the date Decision No. 392-QDNS/TW, issued by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on September 22, 2026, came into force.



Earlier, on September 16, after considering a proposal by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection regarding disciplinary action against Party members for violations, the Secretariat concluded that Thuan, member of the Standing Board of the Ministry of Health Party Committee and Deputy Minister of Health (formerly Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Vietnam National Cancer Hospital - K Hospital), had shown deterioration in political ideology, ethics and lifestyle.



He was also found to have violated Party regulations and State laws in performing his assigned duties, prevention and combat of corruption, wastefulness and other negative practices, as well as regulations on what Party members are prohibited from doing and their responsibility to set an example.



The violations caused particularly serious consequences, sparked public concern and severely damaged the reputation of the Party organisation, locality and agency where he had worked.



Considering the nature, severity and consequences of the violations, as well as their causes and relevant Party disciplinary regulations, the Secretariat decided to expel Thuan from the Communist Party of Vietnam./.

VNA