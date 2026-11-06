Business

Reference exchange rate maintains downward trend on November 6

With the current trading band of ±5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks stood at 26,986 VND/USD, while the floor rate was 24,334 VND/USD.

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,615 VND/USD on November 6, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,615 VND/USD on November 6, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,615 VND/USD on November 6, down 8 VND from the previous session.

With the current trading band of ±5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks stood at 26,986 VND/USD, while the floor rate was 24,334 VND/USD.

The opening-hour exchange rates at major commercial banks also saw decreases.

At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed buying and selling rates at 25,430 VND/USD and 25,810 VND/USD, both down 80 VND from the November 5 morning session.

Similarly, BIDV also cut its respective rates by 85 VND to 25,425 VND and 25,805 VND./.

VNA
#reference exchange rate #State Bank of Vietnam #commercial banks #USD/VND exchange rate
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