Culture - Sports

950 years of Quoc Tu Giam: Bringing history closer to young people, international visitors

The activities, part of celebrations marking the 950th anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam (1076–2026), include an interactive passport programme entitled “The Journey of Vietnamese Education - Imprints of Knowledge” and a photo experience called “Gap go hien tai” (Meeting Talented Scholars).

International visitors take part in the passport experience named “The Journey of Vietnamese Education - Imprints of Knowledge” at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
International visitors take part in the passport experience named “The Journey of Vietnamese Education - Imprints of Knowledge” at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Interactive activities held on November 5 at the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature - Vietnam's first national university), a special national relic site in Hanoi, are helping bring the country’s education history and tradition of learning closer to the public, particularly young people and international visitors.

The activities, part of celebrations marking the 950th anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam (1076–2026), include an interactive passport programme entitled “The Journey of Vietnamese Education - Imprints of Knowledge” and a photo experience called “Gap go hien tai” (Meeting Talented Scholars).

The passport programme takes visitors through three experience stations: “The Origin of Learning”, “Nurturing Great Aspirations” and “Continuing the Legacy”. At each station, participants complete different tasks to explore the history of Quoc Tu Giam.

Visitors scan QR codes to answer questions about the institution's establishment and development, contribute puzzle pieces to complete an emblematic picture of the Temple of Literature - Quoc Tu Giam, and write personal wishes about their studies, careers and lives before hanging them on a symbolic tree. Those completing all three stations receive commemorative gifts.

Inspired by the learning and self-cultivation journey of students in the past, the programme combines historical knowledge with hands-on activities, offering visitors a more engaging way to explore traditional educational values.

Meanwhile, the “Gap go hien tai” photo experience, running from November 5 to 12, recreates the atmosphere of traditional learning and imperial examinations, allowing visitors to capture memorable moments inspired by scholars of the past.

Established in 1076 under the Ly Dynasty, Quoc Tu Giam was Vietnam's first national university and a symbol of the country's long-standing tradition of valuing education and talented people.

The anniversary activities seek to renew heritage promotion methods through interactive experiences, encouraging younger generations to learn about national education history and take greater responsibility for preserving and promoting Vietnam's cultural heritage./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Quoc Tu Giam #Temple of Literature #Vietnam's first national university Ha Noi
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Related News

Delegates at the launch of the new visitor map and guide leaflet at the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam Special National Relic Site (Photo: VNA)

950th anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam marked with new visitor guides

The new overall map presents the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam Special National Relic Site's spatial layout, the locations of its structures and key attractions, enabling visitors to plan their own routes. The leaflet provides an overview of the site's history, architecture, historical figures and outstanding cultural and educational values.

See more

Visitors experience the lacquer-making process firsthand. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Craft villages need mentors to keep traditions alive

Trinh Quoc Dat, Chairman of the Vietnam Craft Village Association, said craft hubs with strong production, market access and decent incomes tend to attract young workers. Bat Trang commune draws labour from nearby areas, and some families send children to study ceramics before they return to develop the craft and study new designs and glaze lines.

The opening ceremony of the Hue International Sculpture Camp 2026 on November 5 (Photo: VNA)

Hue International Sculpture Camp opens

Running until November 15, the event is a meaningful cultural and artistic activity celebrating Vietnam Culture Day (November 24), contributing to the promotion of national cultural values and inspiring creativity in contemporary art.

Tea-making performance at the tea appreciation night in Thai Nguyen province on November 4, 2026.(Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, international tea cultures shine at cultural night

The programme was elaborately staged, combining music, dance, traditional art performances and modern stage technology to offer participants an insight into the cultural values of Vietnamese tea and the tea appreciation traditions of several East Asian countries.

Pianist Bich Tra performs at a concert in Hong Kong, China. (Photo published by VNA)

Pianist Bich Tra brings Vietnamese music to the world

Ahead of Great National Unity Day (November 18) and Vietnam Cultural Day (November 24), pianist Bich Tra, who is now living in Hong Kong (China), shared her artistic journey and aspirations for Vietnam's cultural development.

Children are taught how to make traditional to he figurines at the charity cultural event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese culture and power of solidarity: A story from the UK

Dao Kim Thu, the foundation's founder and initiator of the programme, told the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in London that its mission is not only to support disadvantaged women, children and communities in Vietnam, but also to connect overseas Vietnamese, promote Vietnamese culture internationally and nurture younger generations' attachment to their roots.

The photo exhibition “Vietnam’s World Heritage Sites” features 100 photos showcasing 30 heritage sites recognised by UNESCO. (Photo: VNA)

Localities work to enrich vitality of Vietnamese culture

Guided by the Politburo's Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on Vietnamese cultural development, a range of cultural activities held nationwide over the past week have highlighted efforts to preserve and promote national identity while encouraging creativity and expanding public access to culture.

A performance at the “Proud to Be Vietnamese 2026” concert. (Photo: VNA)

“Proud to Be Vietnamese 2026” concert celebrates national unity

Concluding with a spectacular fireworks display, the the “Proud to Be Vietnamese 2026” concert in Thai Nguyen province brought together tens of thousands of people at the stadium and millions of viewers watching through screens. It also served as a reminder of the tradition of gratitude to previous generations and helped reinforce national pride and solidarity.

The digital art programme “Tinh hoa dao hoc” (Essence of Education) at the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature - National University) special national relic site in Hanoi on November 1 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese cultural digital map platform promotes love for nation: Minister

Beyond serving as a location-search tool, the CMAP is designed as a comprehensive digital information channel covering cultural, sports and tourism infrastructure. It enables real-time updates on arts and cultural events, traditional festivals, mass sports competitions and heritage tourism itineraries, bringing diverse cultural data together in an integrated ecosystem.

The Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon 2026 will be held on December 4-6 and is expecting a record 24,000 runners. (Photos courtesy of SEV)

Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon to be held in December

As an iconic marathon bearing the city's name, the event has established itself as one of Vietnam's largest and most influential community sporting events, contributing to the growth of sports tourism, stimulating the local service economy and attracting an increasing number of international visitors to Ho Chi Minh City.