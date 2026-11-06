950 years of Quoc Tu Giam: Bringing history closer to young people, international visitors

Hanoi (VNA) – Interactive activities held on November 5 at the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature - Vietnam's first national university), a special national relic site in Hanoi, are helping bring the country’s education history and tradition of learning closer to the public, particularly young people and international visitors.



The activities, part of celebrations marking the 950th anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam (1076–2026), include an interactive passport programme entitled “The Journey of Vietnamese Education - Imprints of Knowledge” and a photo experience called “Gap go hien tai” (Meeting Talented Scholars).



The passport programme takes visitors through three experience stations: “The Origin of Learning”, “Nurturing Great Aspirations” and “Continuing the Legacy”. At each station, participants complete different tasks to explore the history of Quoc Tu Giam.



Visitors scan QR codes to answer questions about the institution's establishment and development, contribute puzzle pieces to complete an emblematic picture of the Temple of Literature - Quoc Tu Giam, and write personal wishes about their studies, careers and lives before hanging them on a symbolic tree. Those completing all three stations receive commemorative gifts.



Inspired by the learning and self-cultivation journey of students in the past, the programme combines historical knowledge with hands-on activities, offering visitors a more engaging way to explore traditional educational values.



Meanwhile, the “Gap go hien tai” photo experience, running from November 5 to 12, recreates the atmosphere of traditional learning and imperial examinations, allowing visitors to capture memorable moments inspired by scholars of the past.



Established in 1076 under the Ly Dynasty, Quoc Tu Giam was Vietnam's first national university and a symbol of the country's long-standing tradition of valuing education and talented people.



The anniversary activities seek to renew heritage promotion methods through interactive experiences, encouraging younger generations to learn about national education history and take greater responsibility for preserving and promoting Vietnam's cultural heritage./.

VNA