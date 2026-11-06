Lamdong Trail 2026 race offers diverse highland journeys

Lam Dong (VNA) – The Lamdong Trail 2026 opened in Da Lat city, the central province of Lam Dong, on November 6, attracting more than 5,600 runners from 35 countries.

Following the opening ceremony, runners will begin competing on the evening of November 6 and in the early hours of November 7 in the longest-distance categories.

According to the organisers, the race features five distances: 5km, 15km, 25km, 55km and 85km. The routes traverse diverse terrain, including pine forests, hills covered with pink grass in full bloom, streams and Da Lat's characteristic steep slopes, promising runners a varied highland exploration experience.

Notably, the 55km and 85km routes will take runners to Tam Tham Waterfall, also known as Hidden Waterfall, one of the event's scenic highlights that adds a distinctive challenge to the trail-running experience in Lam Dong.

Beyond serving as a gathering point for trail-running enthusiasts, the event also helps introduce the region's natural landscapes, scenic beauty and indigenous culture to visitors, particularly international runners from countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Nepal.

It is expected to help Lam Dong promote sports tourism while creating more development opportunities for accommodation, services and other economic activities, contributing to sustainable tourism growth.

In his opening remarks, Huynh Ngoc Tam, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the race is more than just a sporting competition, serving as a bridge connecting people with nature and visitors with Da Lat's local culture and communities.

Through the event, Lam Dong continues to tap its potential for sports tourism, enhance its appeal as a destination and generate additional economic value for local communities, he noted.

Lamdong Trail 2026 will run until November 8, with both the starting and finishing points located at the Valley of Love in Da Lat.

Throughout the event, organisers have arranged checkpoints, medical and rescue teams, as well as course marshals to provide timely assistance for runners. Route signage, markings and safety inspections have also been carefully prepared.

Participants have been advised to bring all mandatory equipment, sufficient drinking water and nutrition, and comply with the designated cut-off times to ensure safety throughout the race./.