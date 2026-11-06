Culture - Sports

Lamdong Trail 2026 race offers diverse highland journeys

The routes traverse diverse terrain, including pine forests, hills covered with pink grass in full bloom, streams and Da Lat's characteristic steep slopes, promising runners a varied highland exploration experience.

Athletes handle procedures to receive their BIBs and kits for the race. (Photo: VNA)
Athletes handle procedures to receive their BIBs and kits for the race. (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) – The Lamdong Trail 2026 opened in Da Lat city, the central province of Lam Dong, on November 6, attracting more than 5,600 runners from 35 countries.

Following the opening ceremony, runners will begin competing on the evening of November 6 and in the early hours of November 7 in the longest-distance categories.

According to the organisers, the race features five distances: 5km, 15km, 25km, 55km and 85km. The routes traverse diverse terrain, including pine forests, hills covered with pink grass in full bloom, streams and Da Lat's characteristic steep slopes, promising runners a varied highland exploration experience.

Notably, the 55km and 85km routes will take runners to Tam Tham Waterfall, also known as Hidden Waterfall, one of the event's scenic highlights that adds a distinctive challenge to the trail-running experience in Lam Dong.

Beyond serving as a gathering point for trail-running enthusiasts, the event also helps introduce the region's natural landscapes, scenic beauty and indigenous culture to visitors, particularly international runners from countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Nepal.

It is expected to help Lam Dong promote sports tourism while creating more development opportunities for accommodation, services and other economic activities, contributing to sustainable tourism growth.

In his opening remarks, Huynh Ngoc Tam, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the race is more than just a sporting competition, serving as a bridge connecting people with nature and visitors with Da Lat's local culture and communities.

Through the event, Lam Dong continues to tap its potential for sports tourism, enhance its appeal as a destination and generate additional economic value for local communities, he noted.

Lamdong Trail 2026 will run until November 8, with both the starting and finishing points located at the Valley of Love in Da Lat.

Throughout the event, organisers have arranged checkpoints, medical and rescue teams, as well as course marshals to provide timely assistance for runners. Route signage, markings and safety inspections have also been carefully prepared.

Participants have been advised to bring all mandatory equipment, sufficient drinking water and nutrition, and comply with the designated cut-off times to ensure safety throughout the race./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 72 #Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #Lamdong Trail 2026 #Lam Dong #sports tourism #trail-running #Da Lat Lam Dong
Follow VietnamPlus

For a healthy Vietnam

Related News

The Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon 2026 will be held on December 4-6 and is expecting a record 24,000 runners. (Photos courtesy of SEV)

Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon to be held in December

As an iconic marathon bearing the city's name, the event has established itself as one of Vietnam's largest and most influential community sporting events, contributing to the growth of sports tourism, stimulating the local service economy and attracting an increasing number of international visitors to Ho Chi Minh City.

Runners experiencing a windy coastal road during the Ly Son Half Marathon 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Nearly 1,800 runners take part in Ly Son Half Marathon

This year’s race route once again left a strong impression as participants passed through some of Ly Son’s most iconic landscapes, including windswept coastal roads, dramatic volcanic rock formations and distinctive green garlic fields.

See more

Lidia Brito, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations (Photo courtesy of UNESCO)

UNESCO expects Vietnam to lead cultural cooperation initiatives

Lidia Brito, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations, praised Vietnam’s contributions to education, science, culture and information, describing the 50-year partnership between Vietnam and UNESCO as a sustained and increasingly substantive journey.

Pho Hien Stone Steles in Hung Yen province (Photo: Department of Cultural Heritage)

Two new UNESCO heritage listings bring preservation challenges to Vietnam

Dr Vu Thi Minh Huong, Vice Chair of the UNESCO Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific, said with the “Pho Hien Stone Steles” and the “Cliff-based inscriptions on Non Nuoc Mountain” recognised, Hung Yen and Ninh Binh provinces must continue studies and roll out conservation and restoration plans in line with cultural heritage law and UNESCO guidance.

Visitors experience the lacquer-making process firsthand. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Craft villages need mentors to keep traditions alive

Trinh Quoc Dat, Chairman of the Vietnam Craft Village Association, said craft hubs with strong production, market access and decent incomes tend to attract young workers. Bat Trang commune draws labour from nearby areas, and some families send children to study ceramics before they return to develop the craft and study new designs and glaze lines.

The opening ceremony of the Hue International Sculpture Camp 2026 on November 5 (Photo: VNA)

Hue International Sculpture Camp opens

Running until November 15, the event is a meaningful cultural and artistic activity celebrating Vietnam Culture Day (November 24), contributing to the promotion of national cultural values and inspiring creativity in contemporary art.

Tea-making performance at the tea appreciation night in Thai Nguyen province on November 4, 2026.(Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, international tea cultures shine at cultural night

The programme was elaborately staged, combining music, dance, traditional art performances and modern stage technology to offer participants an insight into the cultural values of Vietnamese tea and the tea appreciation traditions of several East Asian countries.

Delegates at the launch of the new visitor map and guide leaflet at the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam Special National Relic Site (Photo: VNA)

950th anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam marked with new visitor guides

The new overall map presents the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam Special National Relic Site's spatial layout, the locations of its structures and key attractions, enabling visitors to plan their own routes. The leaflet provides an overview of the site's history, architecture, historical figures and outstanding cultural and educational values.

Pianist Bich Tra performs at a concert in Hong Kong, China. (Photo published by VNA)

Pianist Bich Tra brings Vietnamese music to the world

Ahead of Great National Unity Day (November 18) and Vietnam Cultural Day (November 24), pianist Bich Tra, who is now living in Hong Kong (China), shared her artistic journey and aspirations for Vietnam's cultural development.

Children are taught how to make traditional to he figurines at the charity cultural event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese culture and power of solidarity: A story from the UK

Dao Kim Thu, the foundation's founder and initiator of the programme, told the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in London that its mission is not only to support disadvantaged women, children and communities in Vietnam, but also to connect overseas Vietnamese, promote Vietnamese culture internationally and nurture younger generations' attachment to their roots.