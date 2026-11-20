Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam stays ready to act as a bridge for Azerbaijan to boost relations with ASEAN, ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and Southeast Asian countries, National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man told Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during their meeting in Hanoi on November 20.

NA President Man said the guest’s November 19-21 visit, following General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam’s May 2025 state visit to Azerbaijan, opens a new chapter in traditional ties and bilateral Strategic Partnership.

He congratulated Azerbaijan on its socio-economic gains and rising global and regional standing under President Aliyev’s leadership, and welcomed progress in all-level exchanges, coordination at multilateral forums, collaboration in national defence-security, trade, energy, oil and gas, and people-to-people links.

The host recalled his meeting with Speaker of the Azerbaijani NA Sahiba Gafarova at the World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Switzerland in July 2025. He proposed more exchanges of delegations, sharing of legislative experience and coordination at multilateral parliamentary forums, and a bigger legislative and oversight role in refining the legal framework and pushing governments, ministries, localities and businesses to deliver on high-level commitments and expand cooperation in fields of demand and strength.

President Aliyev, in reply, congratulated Vietnam on its socio-economic achievements. Citing the top Vietnamese leader’s 2025 visit and the upgrade to a Strategic Partnership, he called for continued all-level delegation exchanges, sustained momentum and stronger collaboration between the CPV and the New Azerbaijan Party and between the two legislatures.

Praising bilateral parliamentary cooperation, he said Azerbaijan values legislative ties and has pushed inter-parliamentary initiatives in multilateral bodies, especially the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

As NAM Chair, Azerbaijan has promoted South-South cooperation, he said. On the economic front, he pointed to untapped potential and Azerbaijan’s favourable position in Asia-Europe connectivity, and proposed early visa exemption and direct flights between the capitals to boost tourism, trade and investment.

Both sides agreed to reinforce political trust, uphold the Strategic Partnership framework effectively, coordinate on high-level commitments and tap cooperation potential in various areas. They underscored economic, trade, investment, energy, oil and gas and logistics connectivity; stronger transport links, especially international multimodal routes, to diversify trade routes between the two regions.

They also vowed to expand parliamentary cooperation, education - training, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, and ease travel and cooperation for their citizens and companies, for the two peoples’ interests and for peace, stability and development.

On the occasion, the host conveyed greetings and invitation to Speaker Gafarova to visit Vietnam at a suitable time. President Aliyev also invited the top Vietnamese legislator to visit Azerbaijan./.