Buenos Aires (VNA) – Hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in 2027 will offer Vietnam a strategic opportunity to strengthen its role and position in the region while advancing economic development, infrastructure modernisation and international integration, said Pedro de Oliveira, Secretary-General of the Brazil–Vietnam Friendship and Cooperation Association (ABRAVIET).

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in South America about Vietnam's opportunities and advantages as host of APEC 2027 amid global and regional economic uncertainties, Oliveira said Vietnam holds an important position in the Asia-Pacific region. Hosting the event will bring not only diplomatic benefits but also positive impacts on the country's economy, infrastructure and international standing.

He highlighted Vietnam's ability to serve as a reliable bridge between major powers, helping promote cooperation, dialogue and multilateralism. APEC 2027 will provide a platform for Vietnam to share its views on regional cooperation and connectivity while strengthening bilateral relations through meetings and high-level engagements on the sidelines.

Attracting foreign investment is another major opportunity, he said. The international attention surrounding APEC 2027 will enable Vietnam to showcase its business environment, skilled workforce and economic stability to global investors. This could help the country attract more capital into high-value-added sectors, particularly high technology and infrastructure development.

The event is also expected to promote Vietnam's image, boost tourism and enhance its appeal as a modern and welcoming destination. Preparations for APEC 2027 could encourage improvements in hotels, services and facilities for international visitors, thus generating long-term benefits for the tourism industry.

Oliveira also noted that hosting such a major international event requires investment in upgrading airports, roads, telecommunications systems and conference centres. These improvements will not only serve the event but also provide lasting benefits by strengthening domestic and international connectivity, facilitating economic activities and improving people's lives.

APEC 2027 will also create practical opportunities for Vietnamese businesses, he went on, adding that bringing together leaders and business representatives from major economies will help Vietnamese companies expand their networks, establish partnerships and participate more deeply in global value chains. The services and tourism – hospitality sectors are also expected to benefit.

He particularly highlighted the opportunity for Vietnam to take a more proactive role in promoting regional economic cooperation priorities, including digital transformation, energy transition and inclusive trade. These areas are important to APEC economies and support sustainable development and resilience amid global economic changes.

Oliveira said APEC 2027 could become a driving force for Vietnam's development, combining immediate diplomatic gains with long-term economic and structural benefits.

Successfully hosting the event will help Vietnam reinforce its image as a reliable, proactive and responsible partner that actively contributes to multilateral cooperation, promotes regional economic connectivity and fosters dialogue among economies. It will also create fresh momentum for the country to expand partnerships, attract international resources and elevate its position in the global integration process./.