Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam, as Chair of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in 2026, coordinated discussions on key issues at the fifth CPTPP Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM5) in Hanoi on November 24, focusing on the agreement upgrade, cooperation activities and implementation capacity enhancement.



The event brought together senior officials of CPTPP members, with discussions covering the establishment of a CPTPP Support Unit, a review of the implementation of obligations during transition periods, and the accession of new economies. Officials also exchanged views on trade and investment dialogues between the CPTPP and the European Union (EU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.



Vietnam is also facilitating discussions to achieve concrete outcomes based on consensus, for submission to CPTPP ministers at the 11th CPTPP Commission Meeting and the CPTPP–EU and CPTPP–ASEAN trade and investment dialogues scheduled for November 26–27. The outcomes will be announced following the meetings.



The CPTPP event series is taking place from November 23 to 27 in Hanoi under Vietnam’s 2026 chairmanship, themed “Shared Vision – Shared Action”. The agreement, signed on March 8, 2018, took effect for Vietnam on January 14, 2019, and currently has 12 members.



The 11th CPTPP Commission Meeting is set to take place on November 27, followed by a ministerial press conference. The programme also includes a CPTPP–ASEAN–EU ministerial-level business forum on November 26.



During its chairmanship, Vietnam has worked to build consensus and advance cooperation and implementation. At the 10th CPTPP Commission Meeting in June, ministers adopted two joint statements on expansion, implementation and cooperation, as well as energy security and supply chains for essential energy commodities and other affected products.



Ministers also agreed to establish an interim working group to promote a fair, transparent and predictable trade environment. The meeting marked the substantial conclusion of Costa Rica’s CPTPP accession negotiations.



Vietnam has also organised and coordinated five senior officials’ meetings, alongside technical and specialised committee meetings, to accelerate discussions and address implementation challenges.



According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the achievements of Vietnam’s chairmanship reflect both the country’s coordination efforts and the constructive contributions by all 12 members. With the theme “Shared Vision – Shared Action”, Vietnam aims to translate policy dialogue into practical cooperation and tangible benefits for businesses and people./.

VNA